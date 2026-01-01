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Kinoafisha TV Shows Ugly Betty Seasons Season 1 Cast and roles

Season 1 Cast of the Series Ugly Betty (2006)

"Ugly Betty" cast All info
America Ferrera
America Ferrera
Betty Suarez
Eric Mabius
Daniel Meade
Alan Dale
Bradford Meade Tony Plana
Tony Plana
Ignacio Suarez Anna Ortiz
Anna Ortiz
Hilda Suarez Ashley Jensen
Ashley Jensen
Christina McKinney
Becki Newton
Mark Indelicato
Michael Urie
Michael Urie
Marc St. James Vanessa Williams
Vanessa Williams
Wilhelmina Slater Rebecca Romijn
Rebecca Romijn
Alexis Meade Christopher Gorham
Christopher Gorham
Henry Grubstick Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek
Kevin Sussman
Kevin Sussman
Walter
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