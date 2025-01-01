Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Ugly Betty Quotes

Ugly Betty quotes

Wilhelmina Slater Come on, girl, I am black, you are Mexican, let's not talk around it like a couple of dull white people!
Daniel Meade She used to like taking us to clothing museums.
Alexis Meade Those were stores, dumbass! She just called them museums to get us out of school.
Marc St. James I'm not going stag, hag!
Amanda Tanen You'll have to buy your own beer, queer!
Marc St. James You can't just ditch, bitch!
Marc St. James Hey Grub-stank, Grunstank! We need our checks early.
Amanda Tanen Yeah, got to buy me a red dress Grub-STANK.
Henry It's Grubstick! Grub-stick! Got it? It's one of the oldest and most honored names in Dutch history! Which loosely translates to; he-who- gives-the-fairest-price-for-his-bricks! The name is venerated and I am proud to be a Grub-Stick!
Amanda Tanen [Her and Marc walking rapidly away] Did he just get really hot?
Marc St. James [Taking his inhaler] Never been more attracted to anyone in my life.
Daniel Meade Betty, wait...
Betty Suarez This is what you wanted, isn't it? To humiliate me and make me quit? God forbid you had to work with the ugly girl your dad forced you to hire.
Wilhelmina Slater What is it with white people and Taye Diggs?
Betty Suarez You are an attractive, intelligent, confident businesswoman.
Daniel Meade Maybe instead of Christmas we do other winter holidays... Kwanzaa?
Wilhelmina Slater Did you just gesture at me when you said Kwanzaa?
Amanda Tanen Hey, what's different about you? Did you get your hair cut?
Betty Suarez I'm wearing an eye patch.
Amanda Tanen You didn't always have that?
Wilhelmina Slater I have flower problems, catering problems, and Bradford wants something called a Shania Twain to perform at our reception.
Amanda Tanen Can you believe he's asking Betty for dating advice? That's like asking Britney Spears for parenting tips.
Betty Suarez There is a swimsuit casting session at 10, I'm assuming you want to go.
Daniel Meade Wilhelmina can take that.
Betty Suarez What? Daniel, no - you love casting sessions! Hotties! Big boobs!
Daniel Meade Please don't ever say "boobs" again.
Betty Suarez Oh, I'm sorry Mark, I couldn't hear you over your loud shirt.
Marc St. James I swear on the abs of Mark Wahlberg.
Amanda Tanen Wow, you are serious.
Betty Suarez I'm going to get Daniel a new horse to ride... that didn't sound as dirty in my head.
[repeated line]
Henry It's just something I know.
Joel You look familiar. Have we met?
Wilhelmina Slater We're not even meeting now.
Evelyn Ok, so you see that stripper? She used to a nun, and she's pregnant with the butcher's baby, but she doesn't know that the butcher is her second cousin.
Wilhelmina Slater Story as old as time.
Betty Suarez There is nobody here who cares about filling the inside, they only care about fixing the outside! You know what, this concealer here, this doesn't change the fact that she doesn't have a house! And this, this eyeliner isn't going to bring back the people you love! These women have lost everything, and there is not enough styling gel in here to change that.
Wilhelmina Slater Tyler, this is the third message I've left. Dick Cheney returns my calls after one.
Christina McKinney Oh, the sound of clinking ice cubes. It's like a Scottish lullaby.
Justin Suarez The key to sounding like you have good taste is hating everything. Just call it garish or ghoulish.
Hilda Suarez Betty, have you though about exploring other options?
Betty Suarez Hilda, I am not going to sell Herbalux.
Justin Suarez It's just like Top Model except no one's crying.
Betty Suarez [Betty wants to set up Daniel with another celebrity] Somebody like Jennifer Aniston would be amazing.
Christina McKinney Betty, fixing up Daniel isn't part of your job description, is it?
Betty Suarez I know, I know, I just feel so guilty. What about Tara Reid?
Christina McKinney Lovely. Dinner with Tara Reid, breakfast at the free clinic.
Betty Suarez Right. Oh, Gisele! I wish I could make that happen, Gisele would make Daniel forget about Sofia.
Christina McKinney So do it.
Betty Suarez What do you mean, "So do it"? It's Gisele, it's not like we go to the same laundromat.
Christina McKinney Don't be such a numpty. You phone her representative and you arrange a dinner date.
Betty Suarez Celebrities do that?
Christina McKinney Where do you think Tom and Katie hooked up? Church?
Marc St. James What's wrong, Betty? Now that you're a big fancy editor, you don't even talk to the little people?
Betty Suarez Oh, I'm sorry, I couldn't hear you over your loud shirt.
Marc St. James [Marc and Amanda are trying to contact Gene Simmons] Maybe you need to communicate with him in his own language.
Amanda Tanen Hebrew?
Amanda Tanen I'm sorry. You were looking at me and saying things - I wasn't really listening.
Marc St. James Mandy, you're going to be a reality TV star! It's what every pretty girl with no specific talent dreams of.
Daniel Meade I'm this close to splitting a Cobb salad with Sarah Jessica Parker and talking about shoes!
Marc St. James In the next few days something big is going to happen at Mode and when it does Wilhelmina is going to be in charge and when she is, these are the people who are staying and these are the people who get the Jimmy Choo.
Amanda Tanen What?
Marc St. James The boot.
Amanda Tanen What?
Marc St. James Gone.
Amanda Tanen Huh?
Marc St. James Later skater.
Christina McKinney Sofia was dating a stripper? Oh my God. I love her!
Marc St. James [Marc and Amanda are writing a song for Gene Simmons] If Gene Simmons were here right now, what would you say to him from your heart?
Amanda Tanen [Amanda improvises a song] A psychic told me your name, and I was glad / You didn't return my calls and I got sad/ I promise if you meet me, I won't be bad / I just want the chance to call you my father
Marc St. James I can only hope that one day I'll have an illegitimate daughter who will sing me a song thats that beautiful.
Betty Suarez You can take my bunny, but you can't take my spirit!
Hilda Suarez Looks like a gay version of Star Trek.
Hilda Suarez Guess we owe you four thousand dollars... and fifty cents.
Wilhelmina Slater Here's to the bundle of... what's the expression? Joy?
