Amanda TanenYeah, got to buy me a red dress Grub-STANK.
HenryIt's Grubstick! Grub-stick! Got it? It's one of the oldest and most honored names in Dutch history! Which loosely translates to; he-who- gives-the-fairest-price-for-his-bricks! The name is venerated and I am proud to be a Grub-Stick!
Amanda Tanen[Her and Marc walking rapidly away] Did he just get really hot?
Marc St. James[Taking his inhaler] Never been more attracted to anyone in my life.
Daniel MeadeBetty, wait...
Betty SuarezThis is what you wanted, isn't it? To humiliate me and make me quit? God forbid you had to work with the ugly girl your dad forced you to hire.
Betty SuarezThere is nobody here who cares about filling the inside, they only care about fixing the outside! You know what, this concealer here, this doesn't change the fact that she doesn't have a house! And this, this eyeliner isn't going to bring back the people you love! These women have lost everything, and there is not enough styling gel in here to change that.
Wilhelmina SlaterTyler, this is the third message I've left. Dick Cheney returns my calls after one.
Marc St. JamesWhat's wrong, Betty? Now that you're a big fancy editor, you don't even talk to the little people?
Betty SuarezOh, I'm sorry, I couldn't hear you over your loud shirt.
Marc St. James[Marc and Amanda are trying to contact Gene Simmons] Maybe you need to communicate with him in his own language.
Amanda TanenHebrew?
Amanda TanenI'm sorry. You were looking at me and saying things - I wasn't really listening.
Marc St. JamesMandy, you're going to be a reality TV star! It's what every pretty girl with no specific talent dreams of.
Daniel MeadeI'm this close to splitting a Cobb salad with Sarah Jessica Parker and talking about shoes!
Marc St. JamesIn the next few days something big is going to happen at Mode and when it does Wilhelmina is going to be in charge and when she is, these are the people who are staying and these are the people who get the Jimmy Choo.
Marc St. James[Marc and Amanda are writing a song for Gene Simmons] If Gene Simmons were here right now, what would you say to him from your heart?
Amanda Tanen[Amanda improvises a song] A psychic told me your name, and I was glad / You didn't return my calls and I got sad/ I promise if you meet me, I won't be bad / I just want the chance to call you my father
Marc St. JamesI can only hope that one day I'll have an illegitimate daughter who will sing me a song thats that beautiful.
Betty SuarezYou can take my bunny, but you can't take my spirit!