Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Winner

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics

Nominee

Outstanding Music Supervision

Nominee

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Nominee

Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Nominee

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Nominee

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Nominee

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Nominee

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Nominee

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Nominee

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Nominee

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Nominee

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

Nominee

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special

Nominee

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Nominee

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

Nominee

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Nominee

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Nominee

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Nominee