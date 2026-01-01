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True Detective
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Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Nominee
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Winner
Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
Nominee
Outstanding Music Supervision
Nominee
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
Nominee
Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)
Winner
Outstanding Main Title Design
Winner
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series
Winner
Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Art Direction for a Contemporary or Fantasy Series (Single-Camera)
Nominee
Outstanding Art Direction for a Contemporary or Fantasy Series (Single-Camera)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Main Title Design
Nominee
Outstanding Makeup for a Limited Series or Movie (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
Outstanding Makeup for a Limited Series or Movie (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015
Best International
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2025
International
Nominee
Sound, Fiction
Nominee
International
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
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