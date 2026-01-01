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Kinoafisha TV Shows True Detective Awards

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Golden Globes, USA 2025 Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Nominee
 Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2015 Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Winner
Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
Nominee
 Outstanding Music Supervision
Nominee
 Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
Nominee
 Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)
Winner
Outstanding Main Title Design
Winner
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series
Winner
Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
 Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Art Direction for a Contemporary or Fantasy Series (Single-Camera)
Nominee
 Outstanding Art Direction for a Contemporary or Fantasy Series (Single-Camera)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Hairstyling for a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Main Title Design
Nominee
 Outstanding Makeup for a Limited Series or Movie (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
 Outstanding Makeup for a Limited Series or Movie (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015 BAFTA Awards 2015
Best International
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2025 BAFTA Awards 2025
International
Nominee
 Sound, Fiction
Nominee
 International
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
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