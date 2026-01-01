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Trollhunters
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Season 2
Cast and roles
Season 2 Cast of the Series Trollhunters (2017)
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"Trollhunters" cast
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Kelsey Grammer
Blinky
Anton Yelchin
Jim Lake Jr.
Charlie Saxton
Toby Domzalski
Lexi Medrano
Claire Nuñez
Jonathan Hyde
Mr. Strickler
Fred Tatasciore
AAARRRGGHH!!!
Fred Tatasciore
Clancy Brown
Rodrigo Blaas
Mark Hamill
Brook Chalmers
Grey Griffin
Guillermo del Toro
Ike Amadi
Anjelica Huston
Amy Landecker
Lena Headey
Tom Kenney
Lauren Tom
James Purefoy
Victor Raider-Wexler
Andrea Navedo
Laraine Newman
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