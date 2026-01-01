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Kinoafisha TV Shows Trollhunters Seasons Season 2 Cast and roles

Season 2 Cast of the Series Trollhunters (2017)

"Trollhunters" cast All info
Kelsey Grammer
Kelsey Grammer
Blinky Anton Yelchin
Anton Yelchin
Jim Lake Jr. Charlie Saxton
Charlie Saxton
Toby Domzalski Lexi Medrano
Lexi Medrano
Claire Nuñez Jonathan Hyde
Jonathan Hyde
Mr. Strickler Fred Tatasciore
Fred Tatasciore
AAARRRGGHH!!! Fred Tatasciore
Fred Tatasciore
Clancy Brown
Clancy Brown
Rodrigo Blaas
Rodrigo Blaas
Mark Hamill
Mark Hamill
Brook Chalmers
Grey Griffin
Grey Griffin
Guillermo del Toro
Guillermo del Toro
Ike Amadi
Anjelica Huston
Anjelica Huston
Amy Landecker
Amy Landecker
Lena Headey
Lena Headey
Tom Kenney
Tom Kenney
Lauren Tom
Lauren Tom
James Purefoy
James Purefoy
Victor Raider-Wexler
Andrea Navedo
Laraine Newman
Laraine Newman
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