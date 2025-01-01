Menu
Trollhunters
Quotes
Trollhunters quotes
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
[repeated line]
Jim Lake Jr.
[activates the Amulet of Daylight] For the glory of Merlin, daylight is mine to command.
[repeated line]
Jim Lake Jr.
[activates the upgraded Amulet of Daylight] For the doom of Gunmar, Eclipse is mine to command.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Anton Yelchin
