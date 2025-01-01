Menu
Torchwood quotes

Captain Jack Harkness [voiceover during first season opening] Torchwood: outside the government, beyond the police. Tracking down alien life on Earth, arming the human race against the future. The twenty-first century is when everything changes. And you gotta be ready.
Captain Jack Harkness [voiceover during second season opening] Torchwood: outside the government, beyond the police. Fighting for the future on behalf of the human race. The 21st Century is when everything changes -- and Torchwood is ready.
