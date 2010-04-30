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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Tobot
Tobot (2010 - 2011)
Tobot
18+
Adventure
Production year
2010
Country
South Korea
Total seasons
4 seasons
Episode duration
22 minutes
TV channel
SBS
Runtime
36 hours 40 minutes
Cast
Characters
Cast and Crew
Series rating
0.0
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Seasons
Season 1
2010,
26 episodes
Season 2
2010,
30 episodes
Season 3
2011,
22 episodes
Season 4
2011,
22 episodes
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