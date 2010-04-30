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Tobot poster
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Kinoafisha TV Shows Tobot

Tobot (2010 - 2011)

Tobot 18+
Production year 2010
Country South Korea
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 22 minutes
TV channel SBS
Runtime 36 hours 40 minutes
Cast Characters
Cast and Crew

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Seasons
Tobot - Season 1 Season 1
2010, 26 episodes
 
Tobot - Season 2 Season 2
2010, 30 episodes
 
Tobot - Season 3 Season 3
2011, 22 episodes
 
Tobot - Season 4 Season 4
2011, 22 episodes
 
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