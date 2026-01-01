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The Witcher
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Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
Nominee
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
Nominee
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024
Special, Visual & Graphic Effects
Winner
Sound, Fiction
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2022
Special, Visual & Graphic Effects
Winner
Make Up & Hair Design
Winner
Make Up & Hair Design
Winner
Sound, Fiction
Nominee
Sound, Fiction
Nominee
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