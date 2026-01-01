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The Wire
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Season 4
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Season 4 Cast of the Series The Wire (2006)
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"The Wire" cast
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Dominic West
John Doman
Frankie Faison
Aidan Gillen
Deirdre Lovejoy
Clarke Peters
Wendell Pierce
Lance Reddick
Andre Royo
Sonja Sohn
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