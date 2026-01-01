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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Wire Seasons Season 4 Cast and roles

Season 4 Cast of the Series The Wire (2006)

"The Wire" cast All info
Dominic West
Dominic West
John Doman
John Doman
Frankie Faison
Frankie Faison
Aidan Gillen
Aidan Gillen
Deirdre Lovejoy
Deirdre Lovejoy
Clarke Peters
Clarke Peters
Wendell Pierce
Wendell Pierce
Lance Reddick
Lance Reddick
Andre Royo
Andre Royo
Sonja Sohn
Sonja Sohn
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