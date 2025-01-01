Rosita Espinosa [Frustrated, Abraham walks back over to the group and violently grabs Eugene by the arm and forcefully walks back to the truck, trying to get their mission on track] Abraham!

Rosita Espinosa What are you doing! Stop!

Glenn Rhee Let go of him!

Rosita Espinosa I'm not gonna let you do this!

Sgt. Abraham Ford [Continuing to walk] Yes, you are.

Tara Chambler [Stepping in front of Abraham, trying to stop him] Hey! Hey!

[He pushes Tara away]

Glenn Rhee [Runs over to Abraham, and tries to stop him the same way] YOU'RE DONE!

Sgt. Abraham Ford [while still gripping onto Eugene's arm with one hand, he fights off Glenn with his other hand] DO NOT! DO NOT! I TOLD YOU! YOU DO NOT TOUCH ME!

[They continue to shout at Abraham as he knocks down both Glenn and Rosita; Glenn gets back and continues to verbally and physically fight with Abraham]

Eugene Porter I'M NOT A SCIENTIST! I'M NOT A SCIENTIST!

[Everyone goes silent in severe shock over Eugene's statement]

Eugene Porter I lied! I'm not a scientist.

[Everyone stands around, shocked]

Eugene Porter I don't know how to stop it! I'm not a scientist.

[Abraham begins to fall into a depression; Eugene continues to stand there with everyone silently judging him]

Rosita Espinosa [Finally making it back up to her feet] You are a scientists. I've seen the things that you can do.

Eugene Porter I just know things.

Glenn Rhee You just know things?

Eugene Porter I know I'm smarter than most people. I know I'm a very good liar and I know I needed to get to D.C.

Maggie Greene Why?

Eugene Porter Because I do believe that locale holds the strongest possibility for survival. And I wanted to survive. If I could cheat some people into taking me there, well, I'd just reason them, and I'd be doing them a solid, too, considering the perilous state of the city of Houston, and the state of everything.

[Abraham, feeling even worse, crouches down to the ground, trying to wrap his around everything]

Rosita Espinosa [Crushed] People died trying to get you here.

Eugene Porter I'm aware of that. Stephanie, Warren, Pam, Rex, Roger, Josiah, Dirk, and Josephine. And Bob. You see, I lost my nerve as we grew closer for I'm a coward and the reality of getting to our destination and disclosing the truth of the matter became a truly frightening shit. I took it upon myself to slow our role... find time to finesse things, so then when we got there... but at this moment, I fully realize there are no longer any agreeable options. I was screwed either way. I also lied about T. Brooks Ellis liking my hair. I do not know a T. Brooks Ellis. I did read one of his books and he seemed like the type of guy that wouldn't blink twice at a Tennessee Top Hat.

[Turning to Abraham]

Eugene Porter Again, I am smarter than you and you may want to leave me here - -

[Abraham jumps to his feet and violently punches Eugene, twice, in the face]

Tara Chambler [Tara and Glenn grab Abraham as best they can to pull him off of Eugene] Hey! Hey! Hey!

Glenn Rhee COME ON!

Tara Chambler GET OFF OF HIM!

[Abraham violently breaks Glenn and Tara's grips and punches Eugene in the face a third time, knocking Eugene out completely, leaving Eugene to fall to the ground, and bang his head onto the concrete]

Glenn Rhee [Abraham tries to advance on Eugene again] Don't.

[Rosita steps right in front of Abraham, with her hand on her gun; Abraham, processing what went down, looks at his bloodied hand, then walks past the group, and falls to his knees]

Maggie Greene [Tending to Eugene] Oh, my God.