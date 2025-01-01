Menu
The Walking Dead quotes

Rick Grimes [uncensored version] They are fucking with the wrong people.
Daryl Dixon You got some balls for a Chinaman.
Glenn Rhee I'm Korean.
Daryl Dixon Whatever.
[recurring line]
Rick Grimes CARL!
Negan [to Rick] Sucks, don't it? The moment you realize you don't know shit.
Glenn Rhee [first lines to Rick] Hey, you. Dumbass.
Rick Grimes [when he kills Shane] Damn you for making me do this, Shane! This was you, not me! YOU did this to us! This was you! Not me! Not me!
Merle Dixon How come we never hooked up?
Andrea Harrison You called me a whore and a rugmuncher.
Merle Dixon Got a way with words, don't I?
Rick Grimes So this is where you plan to do it?
Shane Walsh As good a place as any.
Rick Grimes At least have the balls to call this what it is: murder. You really believe if you walk back onto that farm alone, no me, no Randall...
Shane Walsh Why don't you hush up?
Rick Grimes You really believe they're gonna buy whatever bullshit story you cook up?
Shane Walsh That's just it, it ain't no story. I saw that prisoner shoot you down. I ran after him, I snapped his neck. It ain't gonna be easy, but Lori and Carl, they'll get over you. They done it before. They just gonna have to.
[raises gun]
Rick Grimes Why? Why now? I thought we worked this all out.
Shane Walsh [chuckling] We tried to kill each other, man. What you think, we were just gonna forget about it? Oh, we gonna ride off into the sunset together?
Rick Grimes You're gonna kill me in cold blood? Screw my wife? Have my children, *my* children, call you "daddy"? Is that what you want? That life won't be worth a damn. I know you. You won't be able to live with this.
Shane Walsh What you know 'bout what I can live with? You got no idea what I can live with, what I live with! You wanna talk about what I can do, Rick? How 'bout what you can do.
[holsters weapon]
Shane Walsh Here I am. Come on, man, raise your gun.
Rick Grimes No. No, I will not.
Shane Walsh What happened, Rick? I thought you weren't the good guy anymore; ain't that what you said? Even right here, right now, you ain't gonna fight for 'em? I'm a better father than you, Rick! I'm better for Lori than you, man! It's because I'm a better man than you, Rick, 'cause I can be here and I'll fight for it. But you come back here and you just *destroy* everything!... You got a broken woman. Y-you got a weak boy. You ain't got the first clue on how to fix it.
[points gun at Rick]
Shane Walsh Raise your gun.
Rick Grimes You're gonna have to kill an unarmed man.
Rick Grimes You're a man of God. Have some faith.
Hershel Greene I can't profess to understand God's plan. Christ promised the resurrection of the dead. I just thought he had something a little different in mind.
Daryl Dixon You hear that?
Merle Dixon Yeah. Wild animals gettin' wild.
Daryl Dixon No, that's a baby.
Merle Dixon Oh, come on. Why don't you just piss in my ear and tell me it's raining.
Sgt. Abraham Ford [to Glenn] When you were pouring the Bisquick, were you trying to make pancakes?
Carol Peletier You need to know something. You did more for my little girl today than her own daddy did in his whole life.
Daryl Dixon I didn't do anything Rick or Shane wouldn't have done.
Carol Peletier I know. You're every bit as good as them. Every bit.
The Governor I thought you were a cop, not a lawyer.
Rick Grimes Either way, I don't pretend to be a governor.
The Governor I told you, I'm their leader.
Rick Grimes You're the town drunk who knocked over my fence and ripped up my yard, nothing more.
The Governor Didn't you ever misjudge someone? Hm? Andrea told me about your baby. That it might be your partner's. But you're caring for her and I admire that. Restitution for your own lack of insight. For failing to see the devil beside you.
Rick Grimes Oh, I see him all right.
Rick Grimes [fed up with everyone questioning his leadership] Maybe you people are better off without me. Go ahead. I say there's a place for us, but maybe it's just another pipe dream. Maybe I'm fooling myself again. Why don't you go find out yourself? Send me a postcard! Go on, there's the door. You can do better, let's see how far you get.
[no one moves or says anything]
Rick Grimes No takers? Fine, but get one thing straight. If you're staying, this isn't a democracy anymore.
Shane Walsh THESE THINGS AIN'T SICK! They're not people! They're dead! Ain't got to feel nothin' 'cause all they do, they KILL! These things right here, they're the things that killed Amy! They killed Otis! And they'll kill all of us!
Rick Grimes Shane, enough!
Shane Walsh Hey you're right, man. That is enough.
[shoots one of the walkers]
Morgan Jones All life is precious.
Morgan Jones They might not seem like much one at a time, but when they're in a group all riled up and hungry, man, you watch your ass.
Negan You earn what you take.
Merle Dixon Hey, man, I ain't wasting my bullets on a couple of strangers that ain't never cooked me a meal or felicitated my piece. That's my policy.
Carol Peletier [to Daryl, as they all sit around a campfire with T-Dog keeping watch and Rick patrolling the area] We're not safe with him. Keeping something like that from us. Why do you need him? He's just gonna pull you down.
Daryl Dixon Nah. Rick's done all right by me.
Carol Peletier You're his henchman... and I'm a burden. We deserve better.
Daryl Dixon What do you want?
Carol Peletier A man of honor.
Daryl Dixon Rick has honor.
Maggie Greene [to Glenn after hearing Carol] I think we should take our chances.
Hershel Greene Don't be foolish. There's no food, no fuel, no ammo.
Beth Greene [Hearing a sound nearby] What was that?
Daryl Dixon [as they all stand up] Could be anything. A raccoon, a possum...
Glenn Rhee ...A walker.
Carol Peletier We need to leave. I mean, what are we waiting for?
Theodore 'T-Dog' Douglas Which way?
Maggie Greene It came from over there.
Beth Greene Back from where we came.
Maggie Greene Yeah.
Rick Grimes The last thing we need is for everyone to go running off in the dark. We don't have the vehicles. No one's traveling on foot.
Hershel Greene Don't panic.
Maggie Greene I'm not. I'm not sitting here waiting for another herd to blow through. We need to move now.
Rick Grimes No one's going anywhere.
[Everyone begins to stare at Rick, silently questioning him]
Carol Peletier Do something.
Rick Grimes I AM DOING SOMETHING! I'm keeping this group together, ALIVE! I've been doing that all along, no matter what! I DIDN'T ASK FOR THIS! I KILLED MY BEST FRIEND FOR YOU PEOPLE, FOR CHRIST'S SAKE!
[They all stare at him in disbelief and shock]
Rick Grimes You saw what he was like... how he pushed me... how he compromised us... how he threatened us. He staged the whole Randall thing, led me out to put a bullet in my back. He gave me no CHOICE! He was my friend, but he came after me.
[Carl hugs Lori and begins crying into her shoulder]
Rick Grimes My hands are clean.
[They still stand there in shock and disbelief]
Rick Grimes Maybe you people are better off without me. Go ahead... I say there's a place for us, but maybe, maybe it's just another pipe dream. May... Maybe I'm fooling myself again. What? Why don't... Why don't you go on and find out yourself! Send me a postcard!
[Nobody does or says anything]
Rick Grimes Go on, there's the door. Think you can do better? Let's see how far you get.
[They continue to remain silent]
Rick Grimes No takers? Fine. We get one thing straight: You're staying. This isn't a democracy anymore.
[He walks off to continue patrolling the area, as everyone stands there, still in silence as the camera pans over the trees and focuses on the prison off in the distance]
Negan [Rick chases Negan; He fires his gun at Negan, but misses, while Negan hides behind a tree; Rick catches up to Negan and the two begin to physically fight each other, with Negan gaining the upper hand and kicking Rick to the ground, leaving Negan to grab "Lucille"] Just so you know, that "Eeny Meeny Miny Moe"? That was bullshit. I made a choice. I just didn't want to kill a kid's Dad in front of him. Turns out, that would've been the best thing I could've done. And I'd have done it if the kid might still be alive.
[Rick reaches up and punches Negan, knocking him off of his feet; they both remain on the ground, then turn to look at each other]
Rick Grimes You're beat. Your people are down.
Negan [Struggling to his feet] I'll get out of it. I always do.
[He makes it to his feet]
Negan It's just you and me, Rick. And you? You are torn open. I am bigger. I am badder. And I got a bat.
Rick Grimes We could have a future.
Negan I know I will.
Rick Grimes [Begins struggling to his feet] Just give me... give me 10 seconds. I could tell you how.
Negan No.
Rick Grimes [Making it to his feet] Just give us 10 seconds for Carl.
Negan 10... 9...
Rick Grimes Carl said it don't have to be... it don't have to be fighting anymore.
Negan Kid was wrong. 8...
Rick Grimes No. He was right.
[Negan begins crying, letting his guard down; Rick then slashes Negan's throat, with Negan falling to his knees, holding his wounded throat]
Negan Look what you did. Carl... didn't know a damn thing.
[He falls over]
Rick Grimes [Rick stands over Negan, reminiscing of time when Carl was little, with he and Rick walking down a farm road; Rick then drops to the ground the shard of glass he used to slash Negan's throat; Rick turns around to find the rest of his militia, with the remaining Saviors as prisoners, watching him; He then approaches them] Save him.
[Siddiq heads on over to begin treating Negan's wound]
Maggie Greene NO!
Michonne Maggie! Maggie!
[Michonne begins holding Maggie back]
Maggie Greene NO! HE CAN'T! NO! NO, HE KILLED GLENN!
Rick Grimes We have to.
Maggie Greene WE HAVE TO END IT! RICK! WE HAVE TO MAKE IT RIGHT!
Michonne [Still holding Maggie back] It's alright. It's alright. It's over.
Maggie Greene [Crying] NO! IT'S NOT OVER! IT'S NOT OVER UNTIL HE'S DEAD! IT'S NOT OVER UNTIL'S DEAD! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO!
[Maggie continues crying]
Rick Grimes What happened, what we did, what we lost, there's gotta be something there. All this, all this is just what was. There's gotta be something after.
[He walks away]
Rosita Espinosa [Rosita looks over at Eugene, who sabotaged the Saviors' guns, switch back to Rick's side] What happened to their guns? Was that you?
Eugene Porter It was. I introduced the sabotaging aspect of the manufacturing process unbeknownst to my colleagues inspired by Gabriel's purposeful ineptitude. Needed a few things you imparted to me before I vomited on you. Ergo, I created a modicum of Phooey for a focal blue it.
Rosita Espinosa [She turns to walk away, forgiving him for his betrayal, then stops, looks at him, then punches him across the jaw for having puked on her] It's for the puke.
[She walks away]
Eugene Porter [Agreeing and accepting] Very ploy.
Carl Grimes [to an unconscious Rick, lying on the sofa, whom Carl thinks has died] I killed 3 walkers. They're at the door, they were gonna get in. But... I lured them away. I killed them. I saved you. I saved you! I didn't forget while you had us playing farmer. I still know how to survive. Lucky for us. I don't need you anymore. I don't need you to protect me anymore. I can take care of myself. You can't even protect me anyways! You couldn't protect Judith! You couldn't protect... Hershel or Glenn or Maggie, Michonne, Daryl or Mom. You just wanted to plant vegetables. You just wanted to hide! He knew where we were and you DIDN'T CARE! You just hid behind those fences and WAITED FOR...! They're all gone now BECAUSE OF YOU! THEY COUNTED ON YOU, YOU WERE THEIR LEADER! But now, you're nothing.
Rick Grimes [to an unconscious Carl, who is lying in bed, recovering after having his right eye being shot out] I was wrong. I thought after living behind these walls for so long that... maybe they couldn't learn. But today, I saw what they could do, what 'we' could do. If we work together, we'll rebuild the walls. We'll expand the walls. There'll be more, there's got to be more. Everything Deanna was talking about... is possible. It's all possible, I see that now. When I was out there... with them... when it was over... when I knew we had this place again, I had this feeling... it took me a while to remember what it was...
[Rick begins to cry a little]
Rick Grimes ... because I hadn't felt it since before I woke up in that hospital.
[Crying even more]
Rick Grimes I wanna show you the new world, Carl. I want to make it a reality for you. Please, Carl... let me show you.
[Carl's hand hold's onto Rick's]
Andrea Harrison [Standing in the kitchen with Lori, listening to Maggie and Beth argue over Beth's wanting to commit suicide] Where's Hershel?
Lori Grimes Maggie doesn't want him to find out, yet. It's a family affair, we'll let them work it out.
Andrea Harrison That's working it out?
Lori Grimes When Beth stops fighting, that's when it's time to worry.
[a brief silence between Lori and Andrea, as Maggie and Beth are still heard arguing upstairs]
Andrea Harrison This could've been handled better.
Lori Grimes [as she is washing dishes] How so?
Andrea Harrison You shouldn't have taken the knife away.
Lori Grimes [Stops washing the dishes, quietly] Excuse me?
Andrea Harrison You were wrong. Like Dale taking my gun, that wasn't your decision.
[Lori silently disagrees]
Andrea Harrison She has to choose to live on her own, she has to find her own reasons.
Lori Grimes [as she is putting things away] You gonna tie a noose for her?
Andrea Harrison If she's serious, she'll figure out a way.
Lori Grimes Doesn't mean I can't stop her or let her know that I care.
Andrea Harrison That has nothing to do with it, Lori. She only has so many choices in front of her and she believes the best one is suicide.
Lori Grimes That's not an option.
Andrea Harrison Of course it is. She doesn't need to be yelled at or... treated like a child.
Lori Grimes She needs a loaded gun, right? You'll understand if I don't send you in there.
Andrea Harrison I came through it.
Lori Grimes And you became such a productive member of the group. Let Maggie handle this her way.
Andrea Harrison I contribute. I help keep this place safe.
Lori Grimes The men can handle this on their own, they don't need your help.
Andrea Harrison [Pissed] I'm sorry, what - what would you have me do?
Lori Grimes Oh, there's plenty of work to go around.
Andrea Harrison Are you serious? Everything falls apart and you're in my face over skipping laundry?
Lori Grimes It puts a burden on the rest of us, on me and Carol and... Patricia and Maggie, cooking and cleaning and caring for Beth, and you... don't care about anyone, but yourself. You sit up on that RV working on your tan with a shotgun in your lap.
Andrea Harrison [a little angrier] I am on watch against walkers, that is what matters, not fresh mint leaves in the lemonade!
Lori Grimes We are providing stability, we are trying to create a life worth living!
Andrea Harrison Are you kidding me?
Lori Grimes Look, I, I went after Rick, I took down two walkers-...
Andrea Harrison [Speaking over Lori] - -And crashing Maggie's car. Ever apologize for that?
Lori Grimes Crashing her... you're insane.
Andrea Harrison No, you are and you're the one who's self-centered, the way you take it all for granted!
Lori Grimes My husband is out there for the hundredth time, my son was shot! Don't you dare tell me that I take this for granted!
Andrea Harrison You don't get it, do you? Your husband came back from the dead, your son, too, and now, you got a baby on the way! The rest of us have piled up our losses, me, Carol, Beth. But you just keep on keepin' on.
Lori Grimes We all have suffered.
Andrea Harrison Playing house, acting like the Queen Bee, laying down rules for everybody, but yourself. You know what? Go ahead! Go in there and tell that little girl that everything's gonna be okay just like it is for you! She'll get a husband, a son, baby... boyfriend.
[Lori looks at Andrea, severely pissed]
Andrea Harrison She just has to look on the bright side.
[Andrea walks away, severely pissed off]
Sam Anderson [Carol is in the stealing their guns back and is surprised by Sam] What are you doing?
Carol Peletier [Doesn't respond at first] Sam, what are you doing here?
Sam Anderson Followed you. Was hoping you were going to make more cookies, but then, you came here.
Carol Peletier Well, I could make more. I could make a whole batch just for you. Would you like that?
Sam Anderson Yes. I mean, yes, please.
Carol Peletier Okay. But you gotta promise me you can keep it secret that I came here.
Sam Anderson But I have to tell my Mom. I mean, I tell my Mom everything.
Carol Peletier You can never tell anyone, especially your Mom because if you do, one morning, you'll wake up and you won't be in your bed.
[She begins advancing towards Sam, intimidating him, until she is standing over him]
Sam Anderson Where will I be?
Carol Peletier You'll be outside the walls, far, far away, tied to a tree. And you'll scream and scream because you will be so afraid. No one will come to help because no one will hear you. But something will hear you. The monsters will come once out there and you won't be able to run away when they come for you. And they will tear you apart and eat you up all while you're still alive, all while you can still feel it. And then afterwards, no one will ever know what happened to you. Or... you can promise not to tell you anyone what you saw here and then nothing will happen. And you'll get cookies... lots of cookies. I know what I think you should do.
[Sam stares back at Carol the entire time, scared to death]
Carol Peletier [Approaches Carl, who is standing over Sophia's grave] You know, we'll see Sophia again in Heaven, someday.
[Carl doesn't respond]
Carol Peletier She's in a better place.
Carl Grimes No, she's not. Heaven is just another lie. And if you believe it, you're an idiot.
[He walks off, leaving Carol shocked and insulted]
Carol Peletier [Turns around and approaches Lori and Rick] You need to control that boy!
Rick Grimes Carl? What happened?
Carol Peletier He's disrespectful.
Rick Grimes Did he say something?
Carol Peletier Something cruel about Sophia!
Lori Grimes We'll figure it out. It's okay.
Carol Peletier It's not okay!
Rick Grimes I'll have... I'll have, I'll have a talk with him.
[He walks away, going over to talk with Carl, leaving Carol and Lori]
Lori Grimes See? We'll, we'll... we'll deal with it. If you can calm down, so that I can-...
Carol Peletier Don't tell me to calm down!
Lori Grimes No, I, I don't-...
Carol Peletier I don't need you to patronize me! Everyone either avoids me or they treat me like I'm crazy. I lost my daughter, I didn't lose my mind!
[She storms off]
Rick Grimes [Rick catches up with Carl] Carl! Did you talk back to Carol?
Carl Grimes No.
Rick Grimes She says you did.
Carl Grimes I said it was stupid to believe in Heaven 'cause it is.
Rick Grimes Well, just think about that for a minute. She just lost her daughter, she wants to believe she's still alive in some way.
Carl Grimes But she-...
Rick Grimes Don't. Don't talk, think. It's a good rule of thumb for life.
Carl Grimes Mom always wants you to talk more.
Rick Grimes Don't change the subject, you owe Carol an apology. You made a mistake. Fix it.
Carl Grimes Is that why you're gonna kill that guy? Fixing your mistake?
Rick Grimes That's different.
Carl Grimes How are you gonna do it? Are you gonna hang him in the barn?
Rick Grimes You just think about how you're gonna make things right with Carol. Don't talk. Think.
Rick Grimes [while sitting in their squad car, eating burgers and fries together] What's the difference between men and women?
Shane Walsh This a joke?
Rick Grimes No. Serious.
Shane Walsh Never met a woman who knew how to turn off a light. Born thinking the switch only goes one way: on. They're struck blind the second they leave the room. I mean, every woman I ever let have a key, I swear to God, it's like... come home, house all lit up. And my job is, apparently, because... because my chromosomes happen to be different, 'cause I gotta walk through that house, turn off every single light this chick left on.
Rick Grimes Is that right?
Shane Walsh Yeah, baby, mmm. Oh, Reverend Shane's a-preachin' to ya now, boy.
[They laugh]
Shane Walsh Then, this same chick, mind ya, she'll bitch about Global Warming. See this...
[Shane laughs]
Shane Walsh This is when Reverend Shane wants to quote from the "Guy" gospel and say, "Um, Darlin', maybe you and every other pair of boobs on this planet just figure out that the light switch, see, goes both ways, maybe we wouldn't have so much Global Warming".
Rick Grimes You say that?
Shane Walsh Well, a, uh, polite version.
[laughs]
Shane Walsh Still, man, that, that earns me this, this look of loathing you would not believe. And that's when "The Exorcist" voice pops out: "YOU SOUND JUST LIKE MY DAMN FATHER ALWAYS, ALWAYS YELLING ABOUT THE POWER BILL, TELLING ME TO TURN OFF THE DAMN LIGHTS!"
Rick Grimes And what do you say to that?
Shane Walsh Know what I want to say. I want to say, "Bitch, you mean to tell me you've been hearing this your entire life and you are too damn stupid to learn how to turn off the switch?"
[Shane and Rick laugh more]
Shane Walsh You know I...
[They continue laughing]
Shane Walsh ... I don't actually say that, though.
Rick Grimes [Still laughing] That would be bad.
Shane Walsh Yeah. Yeah. I'd go with the, uh, go with the polite version there, too.
Rick Grimes Very wise!
Shane Walsh Yes, sir.
[laughs]
Rick Grimes Mm-hmm.
Shane Walsh [Few moments of silence] So, how's it with Lori, man?
Rick Grimes She's good. She's good at turning off lights. Really good. I'm the one who, sometimes, forgets.
Shane Walsh What a man.
Rick Grimes We didn't have a great night.
Shane Walsh Hey, look, man, I may have, uh, a phantom muse with mu sermon, but I did try. Least you could do is speak.
Rick Grimes That's, that's what she always says. "Speak". "Speak". Think I was the most closed-mouth son-of-bitch ever to hear her talk.
Shane Walsh Do you express your thoughts? Do you share your feelings? That kind of stuff?
Rick Grimes Thing is... lately, whenever I try, everything I say makes her... impatient, like she didn't want to hear it after all. It's like she's... pissed at me all the time and I don't know why.
Shane Walsh Look, man, that's just shit that couples' go through. Yeah, it's a, it's a phase.
Rick Grimes [laughs a little] Last thing she said this morning: "Sometimes, I wonder if you even care about us at all". She said that in front of our kid. Imagine going to school with that in your head. The difference between men and women? I would never say something that cruel to her and certainly not in front of Carl.
Dale Horvath [Andrea approaches Dale about him having taken her gun away] Andrea, I'm begging you. Don't put me in this position.
Andrea Harrison I'm not going out there without my gun. I'll even say, "Please".
Dale Horvath I'm doing this for you.
Andrea Harrison No, Dale, you're doing it for you. You need to stop. What do you think's gonna happen? I'm gonna stick it in my mouth and pull the trigger the moment you hand it to me?
Dale Horvath I know you're angry at me, that much is clear. But if I hadn't done what I did... you'd be dead now.
Andrea Harrison Jenner gave us an option. I chose to stay.
Dale Horvath You chose suicide.
Andrea Harrison So, what's that to you? You barely know me!
Dale Horvath I know Amy's death devastated you.
Andrea Harrison Keep her out of this. This is not about Amy, this is about us. And if I decided that I had nothing left to live for, who the Hell are you to tell me otherwise? To force my hand like that?
Dale Horvath [Starting to feel hurt and unappreciated] I saved your life.
Andrea Harrison No, Dale, I saved yours! You forced that on me! I didn't want your blood on my hands and that is the only reason I left that building. What did you expect? What, I'd have some kind of epiphany? Some life-affirming catharsis?
Dale Horvath [Very hurt] Maybe just a little gratitude?
Andrea Harrison Gratitude? I wanted to die my way, not torn apart by drooling freaks, that was my choice. You took that away from me, Dale.
Dale Horvath But-...
Andrea Harrison But you know better? All I wanted after my sister died was to get out of this endless, horrific nightmare we live everyday. I wasn't hurting anyone else. You took my choice away, Dale. And you expect... gratitude?
Dale Horvath [Even more hurt] I don't know what to say.
Andrea Harrison I'm not your little girl. I'm not your wife and I'm sure as Hell not your problem. That's all there is to say.
[She walks away, with Dale visibly hurt]
Michonne Listen, I'm just being honest. I thought it was a bit... pedestrian.
Terry [laughs] Pedestrian?
Michonne As in lame and... played.
Terry Played? Where have you seen anything like it before? Tell me that.
Michonne I've never seen a gorilla drive a car before. But if you put it in a museum, I'm not gonna call it art.
Terry [laughing] Mike, would you, would you, please, talk some sense into your lover?
Michonne [laughing] Oh, my God! You did not just call me that!
Mike I agree with my lover. I mean the whole thing was-...
Michonne - Very lame...
Mike [laughing] ... and very played.
Terry Oh. Wait, wait wait. No, no. Don't do that. Don't do that. Don't start... finishing each other's sentences, man. This is, this is just gross.
Mike I was going to say that the... the whole thing was like a monument to someone trying to damn hard to be different
[Michonne has finished cutting up sushi and vegetables with a regular vegetable knife; as she cleans wipes of the knife, the knife turns into her kitanna sword, but Michonne doesn't notice the sudden difference]
Michonne Hallelujah! Listen, I'm glad I saw it even though I did not love it.
[She puts the kitanna sword back into the knife rack, as her 2-year-old son, Andre Anthony, comes into the kitchen]
Michonne I hope we're not boring you, peanut. Come here.
[She picks up Andre and walks over to Mike and Terry, bringing in the sushi and vegetable plate; as soon as she places the plate in front of Mike and Terry, Mike and Terry's clothes have gone from Business Casual to dirty and raggedy, while their expressions and conversation changes, as well]
Terry I don't think we should stay at the camp.
Mike No. I'm not taking my son out there. I don't know if this place will work out, but I know it won't if we go out there. That doesn't even matter anymore. I was just kidding ourselves.
Michonne [Michonne remains in a happy attitude, not grasping the sudden changes in their conversation] Okay. Alright. I see what this is.
Terry Really? What is "this", Michonne? I mean, you got good with a sword. You know how valuable that is now? You know what that makes you?
Mike What? What are we going for? Where's the happy ending here? This isn't life. Anything close, okay? Not for me, not for us. If not for our son, what, what's the answer here?
Terry Well, what is the damn question, Mike?
Mike Why?
Michonne [Smiling and laughing] Okay. Looks good. Now, I have a question. Who's gonna open the wine?
[as she pushes the sushi and vegetable plate closer to Mike and Terry, she looks up and sees Mike and Terry are dead and missing their arms, revealing that Mike and Terry's reanimated bodies were Michonne's two original Walker pets, she also notices that Andre is no longer in arms, and also this also reveals that this whole sequence is a nightmare]
Michonne No. No! No! No! No! Noooo! Noooo!
Rick Grimes [Cocks gun] We're not leaving.
Hershel Greene We can't stay here.
Maggie Greene What if there's another snaprel? Wood pallet won't stop another one of those rounds.
Beth Greene We can't even go outside.
Carol Peletier Within the daylight.
Glenn Rhee If Rick says we're not running, we're not running!
Merle Dixon [Locked behind a cell] No? Better to live like rats.
Rick Grimes You got a better idea?
Merle Dixon Yeah, we should've slid outta here last night, live to fight another day. But we lost that window, didn't we? Now, I'm sure he's got scouts on every road out of this place by now.
Daryl Dixon We ain't scared of that prick.
Merle Dixon Y'all should be. That truck-through-the-fence thing? That's just him ringing the doorbell. We might have some thick walls to hide behind, but he's got the guns and the numbers. And if he takes the high ground around this place, shoot, he could just starve us out if he wanted to.
Maggie Greene Let's put him in the other cell block!
Daryl Dixon No. He's gotta point.
Maggie Greene [to Merle] THIS IS ALL YOU! YOU STARTED THIS!
Beth Greene What's the difference whose fault it is? What do we do?
Hershel Greene I said we should leave. Now, Axel's dead. We can't just sit here.
[Rick turns to leave the cell block, walking out on the conversation]
Hershel Greene GET BACK HERE!
[Rick stops in his tracks, as Hershel, on his crutches, walks over to Rick]
Hershel Greene You're slipping, Rick. We've all seen it, we understand why. But now is not the time! You once said this isn't a democracy. Now you have to own up to that. I put my family's life in your hands. So, get your head clear and do something.
Rick Grimes [Opening the door to a loading dock and looks out; Carl then comes out] You shouldn't be out here.
Carl Grimes I'm a good shot.
Rick Grimes Yes, you are.
Carl Grimes Hey, Dad?
Rick Grimes Yeah?
Carl Grimes If I say something, will you promise not to be mad?
Rick Grimes I won't get mad.
Carl Grimes You should stop.
Rick Grimes Stop what?
Carl Grimes Being the leader.
[Rick turns to look at him]
Carl Grimes Have Hershel and Daryl handle things. You deserve a rest.
[He continues to look at Carl, as Carl walks away]
Rick Grimes [Hugging Lori] What happened to you?
Lori Grimes I was in a car accident.
Rick Grimes Accident? How?
Lori Grimes I went looking for you.
Shane Walsh Snuck out on her own. I brought her back.
Rick Grimes Are you crazy? You could-...
Theodore 'T-Dog' Douglas Who the Hell is that?
[Seeing Randall in the backseat of the car, tied up and blindfolded]
Glenn Rhee That's Randall.
Rick Grimes [Back inside the house] We couldn't just leave him behind. He would've bled out... if he lived that long.
Glenn Rhee It's gotten bad in town.
Andrea Harrison What do we do with him?
Hershel Greene I repaired his calf muscle as best I can, but he'll probably have nerve damage. He won't be on his feet for, at least, a week.
Rick Grimes When he is, we give him a canteen, take him out to the main roads, send him on his way.
Andrea Harrison Isn't that the same as leaving him for the walkers?
Rick Grimes He'll have a fighting chance.
Shane Walsh Just gonna let him go? He knows where we are.
Rick Grimes He was blindfolded the whole way here. He's not a threat.
Shane Walsh Not a threat. How many more of them were there? You killed 3 of there men, you took one of them hostage, but they just ain't gonna come looking for him.
Rick Grimes They left him for dead! No one is looking!
Theodore 'T-Dog' Douglas We should still post a guard.
Hershel Greene He's out cold right now. Will be for hours.
Shane Walsh [Sarcastically] You know, I'm gonna get him some flowers and candy.
[He starts to walk away]
Shane Walsh Look at this folks, we're back in Fantasy Land!
[Continues walking away]
Hershel Greene You know, we haven't even dealt with what you did at my barn, yet! Let me make this perfectly clear once and for all. This is my farm and I wanted you gone. Rick talked me out of it, but that doesn't mean I have to like it. So, do us both a favor: Keep your mouth shut!
[Shane walks away, storms out the front door]
Rick Grimes [to Hershel] Look, we're not gonna do anything about today. Let's just cool off.
Andrea Harrison [Finally grabbing the pliers out from under the chair] I got it. I got it.
[She turns to face Milton, who hasn't said a word]
Andrea Harrison Milton?
[He doesn't respond; She drags the pliers directly in front of her with her foot, while continuing to watch Milton, scared he has died and is beginning to reanimate; he gurgles, but awakes, revealing he hasn't yet died, relieving Andrea]
Andrea Harrison Milton.
Milton Mamet [Extremely weak] Why did you stay... after you found out that your friends were out there?
Andrea Harrison I wanted to save everyone. Even the Governor for a while. I had a chance to kill him.
Milton Mamet I stopped you.
Andrea Harrison Well, this was before. He was asleep. I had a knife... but I tried to stop it all another way... because I didn't want anyone to die.
[She sits there, crying]
Milton Mamet [Whispered, very weakened] Don't worry, I'm still here. I'm still alive.
Andrea Harrison [Nodding her head, crying] Yeah... you are.
Milton Mamet You need to hurry.
[Andrea nods in agreement, taking off her boots, and tries to grab hold of the pliers with her feet]
Eugene Porter It's the one who pushed us all to take the Saviors home. He's the one who jumped headlong into this shit storm with no waiters.
Rosita Espinosa [Turns around and pulls a gun on Eugene, holding the gun under his chin, with Eugene scared to death] You're selfish and you're a coward and you're a traitor! You turned your back on the only friends you ever had! Shooting you in the head, right here, would actually make the world a better place.
[She forcefully releases the gun from under Eugene's chin]
Rosita Espinosa We're not gonna kill you because we give a rat's ass about you! We just think of what's in there.
[Violently pointing to Eugene's head]
Rosita Espinosa We're gonna stick you in the darkest hole we can find and the only time you'll see the light of day is when we need you to teach us how to do something. So, don't worry, you'll get what you want, you'll live. But we're gonna force you to do something useful with your pathetic life!
[She then shoves him in front of her, and they keep moving]
Rosita Espinosa [Frustrated, Abraham walks back over to the group and violently grabs Eugene by the arm and forcefully walks back to the truck, trying to get their mission on track] Abraham!
Glenn Rhee Hey!
Rosita Espinosa What are you doing! Stop!
Glenn Rhee Let go of him!
Rosita Espinosa I'm not gonna let you do this!
Sgt. Abraham Ford [Continuing to walk] Yes, you are.
Tara Chambler [Stepping in front of Abraham, trying to stop him] Hey! Hey!
[He pushes Tara away]
Glenn Rhee [Runs over to Abraham, and tries to stop him the same way] YOU'RE DONE!
Sgt. Abraham Ford [while still gripping onto Eugene's arm with one hand, he fights off Glenn with his other hand] DO NOT! DO NOT! I TOLD YOU! YOU DO NOT TOUCH ME!
[They continue to shout at Abraham as he knocks down both Glenn and Rosita; Glenn gets back and continues to verbally and physically fight with Abraham]
Eugene Porter I'M NOT A SCIENTIST! I'M NOT A SCIENTIST!
[Everyone goes silent in severe shock over Eugene's statement]
Eugene Porter I lied! I'm not a scientist.
[Everyone stands around, shocked]
Eugene Porter I don't know how to stop it! I'm not a scientist.
[Abraham begins to fall into a depression; Eugene continues to stand there with everyone silently judging him]
Rosita Espinosa [Finally making it back up to her feet] You are a scientists. I've seen the things that you can do.
Eugene Porter I just know things.
Glenn Rhee You just know things?
Eugene Porter I know I'm smarter than most people. I know I'm a very good liar and I know I needed to get to D.C.
Maggie Greene Why?
Eugene Porter Because I do believe that locale holds the strongest possibility for survival. And I wanted to survive. If I could cheat some people into taking me there, well, I'd just reason them, and I'd be doing them a solid, too, considering the perilous state of the city of Houston, and the state of everything.
[Abraham, feeling even worse, crouches down to the ground, trying to wrap his around everything]
Rosita Espinosa [Crushed] People died trying to get you here.
Eugene Porter I'm aware of that. Stephanie, Warren, Pam, Rex, Roger, Josiah, Dirk, and Josephine. And Bob. You see, I lost my nerve as we grew closer for I'm a coward and the reality of getting to our destination and disclosing the truth of the matter became a truly frightening shit. I took it upon myself to slow our role... find time to finesse things, so then when we got there... but at this moment, I fully realize there are no longer any agreeable options. I was screwed either way. I also lied about T. Brooks Ellis liking my hair. I do not know a T. Brooks Ellis. I did read one of his books and he seemed like the type of guy that wouldn't blink twice at a Tennessee Top Hat.
[Turning to Abraham]
Eugene Porter Again, I am smarter than you and you may want to leave me here - -
[Abraham jumps to his feet and violently punches Eugene, twice, in the face]
Tara Chambler [Tara and Glenn grab Abraham as best they can to pull him off of Eugene] Hey! Hey! Hey!
Glenn Rhee COME ON!
Tara Chambler GET OFF OF HIM!
[Abraham violently breaks Glenn and Tara's grips and punches Eugene in the face a third time, knocking Eugene out completely, leaving Eugene to fall to the ground, and bang his head onto the concrete]
Glenn Rhee [Abraham tries to advance on Eugene again] Don't.
[Rosita steps right in front of Abraham, with her hand on her gun; Abraham, processing what went down, looks at his bloodied hand, then walks past the group, and falls to his knees]
Maggie Greene [Tending to Eugene] Oh, my God.
Tara Chambler God. Eugene, are you there? Eugene!
Eugene Porter [Entering a factory, with Rosita putting her backpack on a table and taking out the supplies needed to make a bullet] I didn't want to come back here. I don't...
[Rosita continues to taking the supplies out of her backpack]
Eugene Porter No.
Rosita Espinosa I asked you to make me a bullet. You said, "Yes". So, make me a bullet.
Eugene Porter You're right, I said, "Yes". But that... was a peak heat of the moment. I... in the intervening hours, I've been taking a deep dive into other options and contingencies, trying to game out any iteration in which charging into this enterprise makes any sense. I'm not trying to fin it or to stop you. Just maybe slow your roll. Maybe going for some lolling false sense of security wise-...
Rosita Espinosa I'm not waiting, Eugene!
Eugene Porter That's just being stupid.
Rosita Espinosa Then, Hell, you don't know what the Hell you're talking about!
Eugene Porter I think I do. I've analyzed this top to bottom. Doesn't matter if you're stealthy, snappy gun or knifey. Abraham was right, they have the numbers. It's ballgame, unless we put together a finishing move for a force of many along with the man in charge. A single bullet ain't gonna do it. Best-case, maybe you take him out.
Rosita Espinosa Then make me a bullet!
Eugene Porter Somebody has to pay the price. Even if you're willing, from all we've seen, it's not a lock you'll be the one.
Rosita Espinosa Will the man who killed the man who saved our lives die?
Eugene Porter Maybe.
Rosita Espinosa Then make me a bullet! You're not talking me out of this, Eugene! You owe me and you owe him! If there's a price, I'll pay it. But don't you tell me, "No"! You don't know anything, you don't do anything! You're a coward and you're weak.
[Eugene begins to tear up]
Rosita Espinosa The only reason you're alive is because you lied and because people feel sorry for you! So, for once... do something useful... and make me a bullet.
[He walks over to the table and gets started on making a bullet for Rosita]
Andrea Harrison Milton?
Milton Mamet [Very Weak] You know, when the tools dropped? I left some pliers on the floor behind you... if you can drag... if you can drag your right foot back, you can... you can get them.
[She turns around and sees the pliers behind the chair she is handcuffed to; She begins using her right foot to drag the pliers out from under the chair]
Andrea Harrison I'm gonna get us out of her and you're gonna be okay.
Milton Mamet [Still very weak] When you get free, you are going to find something very sharp and you are going to stab me in the head.
[Andrea turns around to face Milton]
Milton Mamet That is what you are going to do. Keep trying.
[She continues to use her right foot to reach for the pliers]
Michonne [after Rick opens the door to find Milton lying on the floor, dead, and Andrea propped up against the wall] Andrea!
[Michonne runs over to Andrea]
Andrea Harrison [They enter the room] I tried to stop him.
Michonne You're burning up.
Andrea Harrison [She pulls her coat back to reveal a bloody Walker bite, with Rick visibly upset] Judith, Carl, the rest of them...
Rick Grimes Us. The rest... of us.
Andrea Harrison Are they alive?
Rick Grimes Yeah. They're alive.
Andrea Harrison [Looks to Michonne] It's good you found them.
[Michonne nods in agreement, while crying]
Andrea Harrison No one can make it alone now.
Daryl Dixon They never could.
Andrea Harrison [to Rick] I just didn't want anyone to die.
[Sitting up a little]
Andrea Harrison I can do it myself.
Michonne No!
Andrea Harrison I have to... while I still can.
[Turns back to Rick]
Andrea Harrison Please.
[Rick is saddened]
Andrea Harrison I know how the safety works.
[He hands Andrea his gun, respecting her wishes]
Michonne Well, I'm not going anywhere.
Andrea Harrison [Looks up at Daryl, with Daryl, also, visibly saddened, then looks back at Rick] I tried.
Rick Grimes Yeah, you did. You did.
[Rick and Daryl leave the room, leaving Andrea the privacy she needs, as Michonne sits with Andrea during her final moments; Rick, Daryl, and Tyreese are outside the door, saddened as the gun goes off, ending Andrea's life]
Andrea Harrison You poisoned them.
Michonne I just told them the truth.
Andrea Harrison I didn't choose him over you. I wanted a life. Once we entered Woodbury, you became hostile.
Michonne That's 'cause I could see it.
Andrea Harrison See what?
Michonne That you were under his spell the second you laid eyes on him.
Andrea Harrison That is not true.
Michonne And you still are.
Andrea Harrison No, I am there because those people need me.
Michonne And what about these people?
Andrea Harrison I am trying to save them, too.
Michonne I did not realize the messiah complex was contagious.
Andrea Harrison [Angry] Go to Hell, Michonne.
[She starts to walk away]
Michonne He sent Merle to kill me.
[Andrea stops]
Michonne Would have sent him to kill you, too, if you had come with me. But you didn't, did you? Hm-mmm. You chose a warm bed over a friend. That's why I went back to Woodbury. Exposed him for what he is. I knew that it would hurt you.
Glenn Rhee [as Lori, Glenn, Carol, Maggie, & Beth keep watch over an unconscious Hershel, Carl comes in with supplies] I thought you were organizing the food?
Carl Grimes Even better. Check it out.
Lori Grimes [Gasps] Where did you get this?
Carl Grimes Found the infirmary. Wasn't much left, but I cleared it out.
Lori Grimes You went by yourself?
Carl Grimes Yeah.
Lori Grimes [Shocked] Are you crazy?
Carl Grimes No big deal. I killed two walkers.
Lori Grimes [Looking back and forth between Carl and Hershel] You - -All right, do you see this? This was with the whole group.
Carl Grimes We needed supplies, so I got them.
Lori Grimes I appreciate that, but - -!
Carl Grimes - -THEN GET OFF MY BACK!
Beth Greene Carl! She's your Mother, you can't talk to her like that.
Lori Grimes Listen, I think it's great that you want to help, but - -
[Carl runs off, feeling insulted and unappreciated]
