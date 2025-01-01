Michonne
Listen, I'm just being honest. I thought it was a bit... pedestrian.
Terry
[laughs] Pedestrian?
Michonne
As in lame and... played.
Terry
Played? Where have you seen anything like it before? Tell me that.
Michonne
I've never seen a gorilla drive a car before. But if you put it in a museum, I'm not gonna call it art.
Terry
[laughing] Mike, would you, would you, please, talk some sense into your lover?
Michonne
[laughing] Oh, my God! You did not just call me that!
Mike
I agree with my lover. I mean the whole thing was-...
Michonne
- Very lame...
Mike
[laughing] ... and very played.
Terry
Oh. Wait, wait wait. No, no. Don't do that. Don't do that. Don't start... finishing each other's sentences, man. This is, this is just gross.
Mike
I was going to say that the... the whole thing was like a monument to someone trying to damn hard to be different
[Michonne has finished cutting up sushi and vegetables with a regular vegetable knife; as she cleans wipes of the knife, the knife turns into her kitanna sword, but Michonne doesn't notice the sudden difference]
Michonne
Hallelujah! Listen, I'm glad I saw it even though I did not love it.
[She puts the kitanna sword back into the knife rack, as her 2-year-old son, Andre Anthony, comes into the kitchen]
Michonne
I hope we're not boring you, peanut. Come here.
[She picks up Andre and walks over to Mike and Terry, bringing in the sushi and vegetable plate; as soon as she places the plate in front of Mike and Terry, Mike and Terry's clothes have gone from Business Casual to dirty and raggedy, while their expressions and conversation changes, as well]
Terry
I don't think we should stay at the camp.
Mike
No. I'm not taking my son out there. I don't know if this place will work out, but I know it won't if we go out there. That doesn't even matter anymore. I was just kidding ourselves.
Michonne
[Michonne remains in a happy attitude, not grasping the sudden changes in their conversation] Okay. Alright. I see what this is.
Terry
Really? What is "this", Michonne? I mean, you got good with a sword. You know how valuable that is now? You know what that makes you?
Mike
What? What are we going for? Where's the happy ending here? This isn't life. Anything close, okay? Not for me, not for us. If not for our son, what, what's the answer here?
Terry
Well, what is the damn question, Mike?
Mike
Why?
Michonne
[Smiling and laughing] Okay. Looks good. Now, I have a question. Who's gonna open the wine?
[as she pushes the sushi and vegetable plate closer to Mike and Terry, she looks up and sees Mike and Terry are dead and missing their arms, revealing that Mike and Terry's reanimated bodies were Michonne's two original Walker pets, she also notices that Andre is no longer in arms, and also this also reveals that this whole sequence is a nightmare]
Michonne
No. No! No! No! No! Noooo! Noooo!