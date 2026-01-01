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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Walking Dead Awards

"The Walking Dead" updates

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Golden Globes, USA 2011 Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012 Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Winner
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Winner
Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Nominee
 Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011 Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Winner
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Winner
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Special Visual Effects for a Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Special Visual Effects for a Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or a Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or a Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or a Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or a Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Special and Visual Effects in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Special and Visual Effects in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
Best Villain
Winner
Best Performance in a Show
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
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