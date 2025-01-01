Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The Vampire Diaries
Quotes
The Vampire Diaries quotes
Damon Salvatore
I DO believe in killing the messenger. Why? Because it sends a message.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Ian Somerhalder
