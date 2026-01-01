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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Vampire Diaries Soundtrack

Soundtrack from "The Vampire Diaries"

Music from "The Vampire Diaries" All info
The Vampire Diaries (Original Television Soundtrack)
The Vampire Diaries (Original Television Soundtrack) 16 tracks. Michael Suby, Placebo, Silversun Pickups, Howls, Bat for Lashes, Stateless, Goldfrapp, Morning Parade, Digital Daggers, Jason Walker, Mads Langer, Plumb, Alison Sudol, Sounds Under Radio, The Smashing Pumpkins, Gorillaz
Listen
Title Artist Time
1 Stefan's Theme Michael Suby 1:17
2 Running Up That Hill Placebo / Kate Bush 4:54
3 Currency of Love Silversun Pickups / Brian Aubert 5:30
4 Hammock Howls 2:57
5 Sleep Alone (909s In Darktimes Mix) Bat for Lashes / Natasha Khan 4:33
6 Bloodstream (Vampire Diaries Remix) [Remastered] Stateless / Jon Taylor 5:12
7 We Radiate Goldfrapp / Alison Goldfrapp 3:45
8 Under the Stars Morning Parade 4:20
9 Head Over Heels Digital Daggers / Curt Smith 4:18
10 Down Jason Walker / Molly Reed 4:06
11 Beauty of the Dark (2010 Remastered) Mads Langer 3:57
12 Cut Plumb 3:59
13 All You Wanted Alison Sudol, Sounds Under Radio / Sounds Under Radio 5:17
14 The Fellowship The Smashing Pumpkins / Billy Corgan 3:51
15 On Melancholy Hill (Feed Me Remix) Gorillaz / Jamie Hewlett 5:10
16 1864 Michael Suby 1:44
Listen to songs from "The Vampire Diaries" (2009) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "The Vampire Diaries" in different languages are free for listening online.
Michael
Michael
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Toy Story 5
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Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
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Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
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Minions 3
Minions 3
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Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
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Kholop 3
Kholop 3
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Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
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The Backrooms
The Backrooms
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Obsession
Obsession
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In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
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Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
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