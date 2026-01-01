Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Umbrella Academy Seasons Season 2 Cast and roles

Season 2 Cast of the Series The Umbrella Academy (2020)

"The Umbrella Academy" cast All info
Elliot Page
Elliot Page
Vanya Hargreeves Tom Hopper
Tom Hopper
Luther Hargreeves David Castañeda
David Castañeda
Diego Hargreeves Emmy Raver-Lampman
Emmy Raver-Lampman
Allison Hargreeves Robert Sheehan
Robert Sheehan
Klaus Hargreeves Aidan Gallagher
Aidan Gallagher
Number Five Justin H. Min
Justin H. Min
Ritu Arya
Yusuf Gatewood
Yusuf Gatewood
Marin Ireland
Marin Ireland
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more