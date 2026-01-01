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The Umbrella Academy
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series The Umbrella Academy (2019)
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"The Umbrella Academy" cast
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Elliot Page
Vanya Hargreeves
Tom Hopper
Luther Hargreeves
David Castañeda
Diego Hargreeves
Emmy Raver-Lampman
Allison Hargreeves
Robert Sheehan
Klaus Hargreeves
Aidan Gallagher
Number Five
Mary J. Blige
Cha-Cha
Cameron Britton
Hazel
John Magaro
Leonard Peabody
Adam Godley
Pogo
Colm Feore
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