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The Twilight Zone
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Season 2
Cast and roles
Season 2 Cast of the Series The Twilight Zone (2020)
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"The Twilight Zone" cast
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Christopher Meloni
Ethan Embry
Abbie Hern
Jimmi Simpson
Joel McHale
Topher Grace
Damon Wayans Jr.
Gretchen Mol
Morena Baccarin
Jurnee Smollett
David Krumholtz
Kristin Lehman
Jenna Elfman
Kylie Bunbury
Tawny Newsome
Colman Domingo
Greta Lee
Daniel Sunjata
Nadia Hilker
Jordan Peele
The Narrator
Gil Bellows
Natalie Martinez
Mike Dopud
Sky Ferreira
Michelle Ang
Tavi Gevinson
Mel Rodriguez
Tim Armstrong
Gillian Jacobs
Colleen Camp
Dan Martin
Paula Newsome
Serinda Swan
Billy Porter
Amanda Burke
Halle Galloway
Paul F. Tompkins
Brandon Jay McLaren
Tony Hale
Donna Dixon
Jay Hindle
Keegan Connor Tracy
Thomas Lennon
Carmel Amit
Kelly Woods
Emily Chang
George Takei
Marci T. House
Veena Sood
Sara Amini
Hamza Fouad
Michael Adamthwaite
Jaycie Dotin
Mark Silverman
Aliza Vellani
Mark Chavez
Lossen Chambers
David Lewis
Skylar Radzion
Jamall Johnson
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