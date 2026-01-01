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The Tick
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Season 2
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Season 2 Cast of the Series The Tick (2019)
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"The Tick" cast
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Peter Serafinowicz
The Tick
Griffin Newman
Arthur Everest
Valorie Curry
Dot Everest
Brendan Hines
Superian
Yara Martinez
Ms. Lint
Scott Speiser
Overkill
Alan Tudyk
Patricia Kalember
Marc Kudisch
Liz Vassey
John Hodgman
François Chau
Devin Ratray
Jayne Houdyshell
Steven Ogg
Happy Anderson
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