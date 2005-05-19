Menu
The Thick of It
The Thick of It All seasons
The Thick of It
16+
Production year
2005
Country
Great Britain
Episode duration
30 minutes
TV channel
BBC Four
Series rating
8.4
Rate
20
votes
8.7
IMDb
All seasons of "The Thick of It"
Season 1
3 episodes
19 May 2005 - 2 June 2005
Season 2
3 episodes
20 October 2005 - 3 November 2005
Season 3
8 episodes
24 October 2009 - 12 December 2009
Season 4
7 episodes
8 September 2012 - 27 October 2012
