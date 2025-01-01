Malcolm TuckerI'm really sorry, you won't hear any more swearing from us, YOU MASSIVE GAY SHITE! Fuck off!
Malcolm TuckerHow much fucking shit is there on the menu and what fucking flavour is it?
Hugh AbbottAll I do: I work, I eat, I shower, that's it. Occasionally I take a dump, just as a sort of treat. I mean that really IS my treat. I sit there and I think - no, I'm not gonna read the New Statesman, this time is just for me. This is quality time just for me. Is it normal?
Peter MannionHave you ever tried Googling your own name? It's like opening the door to a room where everyone tells you how shit you are
Malcolm TuckerSam? Can you get me Terri Coverley and Glenn Cullen? Make them an appointment to come over? I think I got to shout at somebody, you know? Oh, actually, get me John at Culture on the phone, I think I'll have a bit of a shout now.
Malcolm Tucker[to Jamie, on the phone] There's a glacier of shit at DoSAC. I need you over here with a fucking blow torch right now!