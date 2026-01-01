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The Thick of It
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BAFTA Awards 2010
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Winner
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Winner
Best Situation Comedy
Winner
Best Situation Comedy
Winner
Best Writer
Nominee
Best Writer
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2006
Best Situation Comedy
Winner
Best Comedy Performance
Winner
Best Comedy Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Editing: Fiction
Nominee
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
Best Situation Comedy
Nominee
Best Situation Comedy
Nominee
Best Writer: Comedy
Nominee
Best Writer: Comedy
Nominee
Best Editing: Fiction
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Comedy Performance
Nominee
Best Situation Comedy
Nominee
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