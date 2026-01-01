The Spy (Original Series Soundtrack) 21 tracks. עברי לידר, Guillaume Roussel Listen

Title Artist Time 1 The Spy עברי לידר 2:35 2 Main Title Guillaume Roussel 2:03 3 Love Theme Guillaume Roussel 1:18 4 The Interview Guillaume Roussel 1:33 5 Eli's Transformation Guillaume Roussel 2:27 6 Jacob's Sisters Guillaume Roussel 1:45 7 Zurich Guillaume Roussel 1:54 8 Argentina Guillaume Roussel 3:10 9 Nadia in Labour Guillaume Roussel 1:46 10 Chase in Buenos Aires Guillaume Roussel 2:10 11 The Baby Doll Guillaume Roussel 1:22 12 Beirut Port Guillaume Roussel 0:52 13 Driving to Damascus Guillaume Roussel 3:19 14 Thaabeth Import-Export Guillaume Roussel 5:11 15 Lonely in a Crowd Guillaume Roussel 3:22 16 The Enemy Looks Like Us Guillaume Roussel 5:54 17 Vital Waters Guillaume Roussel 4:03 18 Planting Eucalyptus Guillaume Roussel 2:07 19 Eli Loses It Guillaume Roussel 2:13 20 Supporting the Same Team Guillaume Roussel 2:51 21 Ending Guillaume Roussel 2:17

Listen to songs from "The Spy" (2019) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "The Spy" in different languages are free for listening online.