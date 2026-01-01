Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Spy Soundtrack

Soundtrack from "The Spy"

Music from "The Spy" All info
The Spy (Original Series Soundtrack)
The Spy (Original Series Soundtrack) 21 tracks. עברי לידר, Guillaume Roussel
Listen
Title Artist Time
1 The Spy עברי לידר 2:35
2 Main Title Guillaume Roussel 2:03
3 Love Theme Guillaume Roussel 1:18
4 The Interview Guillaume Roussel 1:33
5 Eli's Transformation Guillaume Roussel 2:27
6 Jacob's Sisters Guillaume Roussel 1:45
7 Zurich Guillaume Roussel 1:54
8 Argentina Guillaume Roussel 3:10
9 Nadia in Labour Guillaume Roussel 1:46
10 Chase in Buenos Aires Guillaume Roussel 2:10
11 The Baby Doll Guillaume Roussel 1:22
12 Beirut Port Guillaume Roussel 0:52
13 Driving to Damascus Guillaume Roussel 3:19
14 Thaabeth Import-Export Guillaume Roussel 5:11
15 Lonely in a Crowd Guillaume Roussel 3:22
16 The Enemy Looks Like Us Guillaume Roussel 5:54
17 Vital Waters Guillaume Roussel 4:03
18 Planting Eucalyptus Guillaume Roussel 2:07
19 Eli Loses It Guillaume Roussel 2:13
20 Supporting the Same Team Guillaume Roussel 2:51
21 Ending Guillaume Roussel 2:17
Listen to songs from "The Spy" (2019) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "The Spy" in different languages are free for listening online.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more