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The Sopranos
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Season 1
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Season 1 Cast of the Series The Sopranos (1999)
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"The Sopranos" cast
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James Gandolfini
Tony Soprano
Lorraine Bracco
Dr. Jennifer Melfi
Edie Falco
Carmela Soprano
Michael Imperioli
Christopher Moltisanti
Dominic Chianese
Vincent Pastore
Steven Van Zandt
Silvio Dante
Tony Sirico
Paulie 'Walnuts' Gualtieri
Robert Iler
Jamie-Lynn Sigler
Meadow Soprano
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