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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Sopranos Seasons Season 1 Cast and roles

Season 1 Cast of the Series The Sopranos (1999)

"The Sopranos" cast All info
James Gandolfini
James Gandolfini
Tony Soprano Lorraine Bracco
Lorraine Bracco
Dr. Jennifer Melfi Edie Falco
Edie Falco
Carmela Soprano Michael Imperioli
Michael Imperioli
Christopher Moltisanti Dominic Chianese
Dominic Chianese
Vincent Pastore
Vincent Pastore
Steven Van Zandt
Silvio Dante
Tony Sirico
Tony Sirico
Paulie 'Walnuts' Gualtieri Robert Iler
Robert Iler
Jamie-Lynn Sigler
Jamie-Lynn Sigler
Meadow Soprano
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