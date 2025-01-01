Anthony 'Tony' Soprano Sr.[to Silvio] All due respect, you got no fuckin' idea what it's like to be Number One. Every decision you make affects every facet of every other fuckin' thing. It's too much to deal with almost. And in the end you're completely alone with it all.
Anthony 'Tony' Soprano Sr.Sil's a good consigliere, he's gonna continue on as such, but he's no fucking spring chicken either. On the other hand, there's no reason to be giving him a fucking attitude either.
Feech La MannaGood thing for me then that your book don't mean oogatz to me! What's yours is yours, Paulie, but what ain't is anybody else's. Now do yourself a fucking favor and get the fuck out of my store!
Dr. Jennifer MelfiWe tell you to be more sensitive, you join Promise Keepers. We say get in touch with your feelings, you run off into the woods in a loincloth gunking yourself with bear fat beating a drum.
Bobby "Bacala" BaccalieriBad back. It's just that I follow these things, you know, this election coming up. Dick Hoffman for president? I heard he's got 184's vote. I think it's a mistake.
Union LeaderPension's been ripped off for the last 25 years.
Bobby "Bacala" BaccalieriHey, I'm sure you guys got grievances. But Dick Hoffman? What do you owe this guy? It's all talk, he's out of touch with reality, Dick. You think if push came to shove he'd give a fuck about you?
Union LeaderI know what you're trying to do.
Bobby "Bacala" BaccalieriYou look like a smart guy. I can see why your local puts their faith in you to do the right thing. I'm just saying if it was me, I got kids that depend on me, like yourself. And to waste my votes on somebody like Dick Hoffman? I might as well put a bullet in my head.
[makes a gun with his hand and points it to the back of his own head]
'Little' Carmine Lupertazzi Jr.The fundamental question is, will I be as effective as a boss like my dad was? And I will be, even more so? But until I am, it's going to be hard to verify that I think I'll be more effective.
Janice Soprano[while having an argument with Tony] There's a lot of things I can say that I'm not gonna say.
Several characters[Repeated line in annoyance or anger to different people all on different occasions, in Italian slang translated into a variation of take it in the ass or stick it in your ass] Vaffanculo!
Anthony 'Tony' Soprano Sr.[Repeated line line to different people all on different occasions, describing his admiration for Gary Copper] The strong, silent type. That was an American, he just did what he had to do.
Several characters[Repeated line, implying there's no purpose in living] What's the fuckin point?
Several characters[Repeated line when being rushed to do something or say something, or when told to do something in a hurry] Take it easy...
Anthony 'Tony' Soprano Sr.[repeated line and his one condition to Feech La Manna after when he requested to rejoin the family after being released from prison] As long as you don't step on anyone's toes.
A.J. Soprano[repeated line, sarcastically when someone complains to him] Poor you.