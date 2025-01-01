[a union leader won't go along with one of the Sopranos' schemes. Bobby is sent to fix the situation]

Bobby "Bacala" Baccalieri You're Teddy Genaretti, aren't you? The shop steward for local 184?

Union Leader Guilty. What are you, a joint fitter?

Bartender What can I get you?

Bobby "Bacala" Baccalieri Wild Turkey, neat. I saw your caravan in the lot. It's a nice car for a family.

Union Leader Do I know you?

Union Leader What local you in?

Bobby "Bacala" Baccalieri Bad back. It's just that I follow these things, you know, this election coming up. Dick Hoffman for president? I heard he's got 184's vote. I think it's a mistake.

Union Leader Pension's been ripped off for the last 25 years.

Bobby "Bacala" Baccalieri Hey, I'm sure you guys got grievances. But Dick Hoffman? What do you owe this guy? It's all talk, he's out of touch with reality, Dick. You think if push came to shove he'd give a fuck about you?

Union Leader I know what you're trying to do.

Bobby "Bacala" Baccalieri You look like a smart guy. I can see why your local puts their faith in you to do the right thing. I'm just saying if it was me, I got kids that depend on me, like yourself. And to waste my votes on somebody like Dick Hoffman? I might as well put a bullet in my head.