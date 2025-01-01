Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Shield Quotes

The Shield quotes

Vic Mackey Good cop and bad cop have left for the day. I'm a different kind of cop.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vic Mackey Well maybe in your own mind, amigo. But in the real world, I don't answer to you. Not today, not tomorrow, not even on Cinco de Mayo.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Claudette Wyms The evidence is lacking.
Vic Mackey So is Dutchboy's dick but I'm not helping with that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Claudette Wyms Right now Vic Mackey may look like a mighty big catch to you. Do the smart thing, son. Cut bait.
David Aceveda It doesn't bother you, the things he does?
Claudette Wyms I don't judge other cops.
David Aceveda Mackey's not a cop. He's Al Capone with a badge.
Claudette Wyms Al Capone made money by giving the people what they wanted. What people want these days is to make it to their cars without getting mugged. Come home from work and see their stereo is still there. Hear about some murder in the barrio, find out the next day the police caught the guy. If having all those things means some cop roughed up some spic or some nigger in the ghetto... well, as far as most people are concerned it's don't ask, don't tell.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
David Aceveda You're going to free a murderer so his mob boss can kill him?
Shane Vendrell It sounded a lot better the way Vic explained it...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vic Mackey Hi. I'm detective Vic Mackey.
Cop These your men?
Vic Mackey It depends. What did they do?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Vic is trying to scare a suspect in a third floor apartment]
Vic Mackey Write what I tell you.
[Vic puts a notepad and a pen in the suspect's hands]
Vic Mackey L. I. F. E. New word, new word! S. U. X.
[rips off the page and puts it into the lapel pocket of the suspect's shirt, then leads him towards an open window]
Vic Mackey Looks like you're going to die a bad speller.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shane Vendrell So, if I'm a cocksucker...
Ronnie Gardocki What do you mean "if"?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vic Mackey I don't step aside. I step up.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Trish wants Shane to go undercover as a gay hooker]
Shane Vendrell [indicating Ronnie and Lem] Why can't one of them do it?
Detective Trish George They don't look gay enough.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Holland Wagenbach Oh, you've gotta be shittin' me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Kavanaugh offers Aceveda some gum]
David Aceveda No, thank you.
Lt. Tom Kavanaugh Come on, this is a fresh pack - it's Juicy Fruit.
David Aceveda [pause] I said no - thank you.
Lt. Tom Kavanaugh You hold it out long enough, some people feel compelled to take the gum. It's a sign they'll crack under pressure.
David Aceveda I know.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Antwon Mitchell From now on, when I say, "Suck my dick", you say, "You want me to lick your balls, Daddy?"
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Holland Wagenbach If you're so special, how come a lowly civil servant like me just caught you?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
David Aceveda [a rape victim is being difficult during an interrogation] I'll go play good cop.
Holland Wagenbach I've already played good cop!
David Aceveda Well, I'll play better cop.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vic Mackey [to the Strike Team] Hey, option one is: we take him alive. But feel free to consider option two.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lt. Tom Kavanaugh Vic Mackey kills cops! He... he deals drugs! He beats suspects! You know what he did yesterday? He... he screwed my ex-wife with the sole purpose of making this investigation seem like a personal vendetta. He may have assassinated a gang leader. And that's just all in one day. I wonder what he's going to do today. I wonder what he's going to do tomorrow. This guy... this guy is just pissing... he's pissing all over us. He's pissing on you. What does it taste like? Chief, what does it taste like, 'cause you know what, it tastes like piss to me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Vic doesn't do anything and the suspect starts screaming]
Suspect Help! Help! HELP!
David Aceveda [walks in] What's going on in here?
Vic Mackey [confused] Nothing.
[Aceveda glares at him]
Vic Mackey Really.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vic Mackey [about Shane's baby, Jackson] Cute kid.
Shane Vendrell Thanks. He's got his mother's looks.
Vic Mackey Thank God!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Officer You guys have anything to declare?
Vic Mackey Just that is great to be back in the States.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vic Mackey Get over it and don't bring it up again.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vic Mackey [after he identified Ben Gilroy's body] How'd he die?
Medical Examiner Take your pick. Cirrhosis, malnutrition, official cause was suffocation. Aspirated on his own vomit.
[looking at a file]
Medical Examiner Christ, this guy was the Assistant Police Chief? What happened?
Vic Mackey Take your pick.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shane Vendrell Eatin' ain't cheatin'.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vic Mackey You still got that boyfriend?
Lauren Riley You still got that wife?
Vic Mackey No. You still got that boyfriend?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shane Vendrell [Trying to provoke Antwon Mitchell in to attacking him so Shane could shoot him in self-defense] You know you got it all don't ya? You got money, you got power, *respect*!
Antwon Mitchell Heh, the hillbilly's been listening to my speeches.
Shane Vendrell It's too bad about your son though. I tell ya, if my little boy turned out to be a fag, I don't know what I would do. They say you're born that way. Were you doing his mother up the ass when you knocked her up?
Antwon Mitchell One time, doing time, for a long time.
Shane Vendrell That poor little kid. He's gonna be found face down in the shower with a back-full of shiv and an ass-full of cum. Word hits the street what's that gonna make you look like? I mean, yo people ain't caught in no homo vibe.
Antwon Mitchell My people ain't your worry.
Shane Vendrell Oh yeah? Well you know what? With all that money, all that power? At the end of the day you're still just a nigger. With a faggot-nigger son! and where's the respect in that?
Antwon Mitchell [Eying Shane's gun in his holster, realizing that Shane is trying to provoke him, he sits back down and handcuffs himself to the table] Now... what were you saying about my nigger-faggot son?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vic Mackey You better figure out how much you hate me. And how you're going to deal with that. 'Cause I'm not going anywhere.
Claudette Wyms Neither am I.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jojo Rizal [to Shane] Hey, man, ya cock's out!
[Shane immediately looks down at his pants before realizing that the cockerel in the club house has run away]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vic Mackey I don't speak ebonics, shithead!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[when confronting Shane about how the Strike Team could lose their jobs because Shane had lost the drugs they stole when he called in to his girlfriend's house to get laid]
Curtis 'Lemonhead' Lemansky We're gonna all crash and burn because of you! I mean, Christ, dude, Amy's not even that hot!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Shane goes undercover as a gay hooker and comments on a passing truck's wheels]
Detective Trish George Looks like our new guy knows a thing or two about rim jobs.
Curtis 'Lemonhead' Lemansky [listening in the car] Ha ha... rim jobs.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vic Mackey [to Julien about a suspect] He sees the uniform and runs? He did it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shane Vendrell The list is in a safe, in the Captain's office, in a POLICE STATION.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vic Mackey Since when did you get an ulcer?
Curtis 'Lemonhead' Lemansky Since the Armenian mob started looking for me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Holland Wagenbach When was the last time you saw your dick without using a mirror?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Taylor Are you gonna hold this third strike over me for the rest of my life?
Vic Mackey I could lie to you. But I have far too much respect for you as a person. Yes I am!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[suspect vomits from 2nd floor, which hits Billings' shoulder]
Captain Steve Billings Shit - goddammit, this is a new suit!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Julien Lowe [to the back-up cops] Vic's out back trying to get him to put the gun down.
Cop Hope he doesn't try too hard.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vic Mackey Pack up your shit and get on the first donkey back to home.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vic Mackey What the hell are you doing?
Shane Vendrell I'm not doing anything that we weren't doing before. I'm just pumping things up a level.
Vic Mackey And what level is that? Prison?
[Shane doesn't answer]
Vic Mackey All right, where's my investment now?
Shane Vendrell It's all tied up in the coke shipment.
Vic Mackey That coke that had Tio's guy bleeding from every orifice?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vic Mackey Put your clothes on, get out of here, and change your taste in men.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Holland Wagenbach [about Vic Mackey] Why does everyone like that asshole so much?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Romero I'll put my hand on the Bible.
Holland Wagenbach Not as much fun as putting your hands on another man's wife.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Shane and Ronnie are discussing a skin graft on Ronnie's face]
Ronnie Gardocki They take skin from your butt...
Shane Vendrell These jokes just write themselves.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Holland Wagenbach If my tone sounds superior it's because I'm American and you're Greek!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Holland Wagenbach I am mature and distinguished - a lot of young women appreciate that.
Claudette Wyms You really ought to cut back on the porn.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vic Mackey Until now I've tolerated you. Come near my men again... I'm gonna lose patience.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Holland Wagenbach Pussy said yes plenty.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vic Mackey Ay, Mo. Your sister's ass really tastes as sweet as Alvarez here says it does? He wants to know what your momma's putting in the corn muffin.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shane Vendrell It was gonna be a surprise.
Vic Mackey It is. A bad one.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shane Vendrell The truth is like grits, you can't serve it up plain, you got to put a little salt on it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Detective Trish George [to Vic after arresting a politician with a bag of sex toys] See anything I should take home?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mara Sewell [to Vic about Shane] He works with you but he comes home to me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Claudette Wyms How'd the Strike Team do?
Detective Trish George They did great.
[indicates Shane]
Detective Trish George That one's a naturally born undercover cum guzzler.
Shane Vendrell [playfully] Hey, I heard that, bitch.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shane Vendrell Can I get your autograph, man?
Vic Mackey Yeah, like on a confession?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vic Mackey I'll never forget what you guys did for me.
Curtis 'Lemonhead' Lemansky Don't worry, we won't let you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Claudette Wyms We both know. What happened to Ronnie, that's on you. It's all on you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain Monica Rawling Let me guess - you're either with Vic Mackey or you're against him.
Vic Mackey Keeps things simple.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shane Vendrell Looks like you wandered into the wrong prayer group, Frosty.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Curtis 'Lemonhead' Lemansky Do we have a warrant?
Shane Vendrell Just my winning smile!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Holland Wagenbach [about Danny's pregnancy] That's Vic's kid. I got 50 bucks in the pool.
Claudette Wyms That's funny, I got 50 on you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vic Mackey [after shooting a dog] Sir, I'm telling you, the kid had no choice. The dog was reaching. It was kill or be killed.
Captain Monica Rawling Oh come on, Roy. The dog had a piece, he was gonna use it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vic Mackey [to Dutch] Just attack it like you're hungry. Like the wolf.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vic Mackey Wipe those smiles off your faces ya shit heads. You don't score points with me bagging twelve year olds.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Claudette Wyms Since when do you speak Spanish?
Holland Wagenbach I'm taking a class... I work in Los Angeles. Not knowing the language was limiting me from being the best detective I could be.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vic Mackey Maybe it would help to recreate the crime: "Ai, Dios mio. I'm burning.". Hey, hey Smitty. Get these two to the morgue ASAP.
Vic Mackey Why are you a better deal for me than Rondell?
Tio I don't use my own product. Rondell does. More and more.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Detective Trish George You like Chinese?
Vic Mackey Sometimes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Corrine Mackey This doesn't happen to other cops' families.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vic Mackey [to Connie's sons' foster parents] I'm gonna be checking in on him from time to time. I better like what I see.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lauren Riley [dog barks, she puts a flag where the dog is] Body.
[dog barks, she puts a flag where the dog is]
Lauren Riley Body.
[dog barks, she puts a flag where the dog is]
Lauren Riley Body.
[dog barks, she puts a flag where the dog is]
Lauren Riley Body.
[looks at Vic]
Lauren Riley I need more flags.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Singer Who are you guys?
Shane Vendrell Your biggest fans.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Claudette Wyms You gonna be able to handle him?
Vic Mackey Oh, yeah. I'll make him sing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Holland Wagenbach What am I, the Strike Team now?
Claudette Wyms What?
Holland Wagenbach Well, that sounded like an order.
Claudette Wyms No, it wasn't - Do you want to go?
Holland Wagenbach Yeah, but it's nice to be asked.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Curtis 'Lemonhead' Lemansky [about breaking into the safe] I don't like this.
Vic Mackey Well pretend.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vic Mackey Partner up with a criminal? I can name one flaw in that plan.
Shane Vendrell Only one?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Trish Better than going home to an empty bed.
Vic Mackey Well, I can't help you with that. At least, not tonight.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vic Mackey [Listening to the Armenians] Huh... the Armenians... speak Armenian.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Holland Wagenbach You're too young to quit.
Claudette Wyms And I'm too old for this shit.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vic Mackey [to guy selling stuff out of his car] You having a sidewalk sale and didn't invite us, Taylor, I thought we was on yo mailing list.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Claudette Wyms Oooooh. Busting crime one blunt at a time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Holland Wagenbach Is that a reporter?
Claudette Wyms Yeah. Haven't you heard? Our captain's a "Latino to watch".
Holland Wagenbach When's someone going to write an article about lanky white guys to watch?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shane Vendrell What? You think I speak European hick?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vic Mackey [to witness] A lot of people wanna know what evil looks like.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shane Vendrell So, we cause a triple murder before breakfast, start a race war before dinner - that's uh, that's a pretty good day.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Holland Wagenbach My ex wife was a drunk, you think if I hauled her off to happy hour every night, I could have saved my marriage?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vic Mackey [leaving interrogation room] Excuse me while I get a Kleenex for the rest of this sob story.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Officer Danielle "Danny" Sofer [to Tina] It's bitches like you that make this job hard for the rest of us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Holland Wagenbach You ever hear of a Canadian super pot?
Vic Mackey What, you looking to buy a bag?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Holland asks Vic's help on a case]
Vic Mackey Well, seeing as you and Claudette's Wonder Twin Powers aren't fully activated yet, I'll do you a favor and pick up the slack on this one.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Smitty Why are you guys always coming to me with this shit?
Vic Mackey Because you're the last honest guy we know.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shane Vendrell Sometimes brothers fight.
Mara Sewell Why does Vic always treat you like the little brother?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tio We're "pregnant".
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lauren Riley They brought us out here because of a song?
Vic Mackey Just think of it as quality time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shane Vendrell We killed a cop.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Detective Trish George Thanks for making me queen.
Vic Mackey Enjoy your kingdom.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vic Mackey How's your stomach now?
Curtis 'Lemonhead' Lemansky It'll be better when this is done.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more