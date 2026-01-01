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The Shield
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Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Television Series - Drama
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
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