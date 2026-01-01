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The Shannara Chronicles
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Season 2
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Season 2 Cast of the Series The Shannara Chronicles (2017)
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"The Shannara Chronicles" cast
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Austin Butler
Wil Ohmsford
Ivana Baquero
Eretria
Manu Bennett
Allanon
Aaron Jakubenko
Ander Elessedil
Marcus Vanco
Bandon
Malese Jow
Mareth
Vanessa Morgan
Lyria
Gentry White
Garet Jax
Brooke Williams
Caroline Chikezie
Andrew Grainger
Desmond Chiam
Mark Mitchinson
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