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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Shannara Chronicles Seasons Season 1 Cast and roles

Season 1 Cast of the Series The Shannara Chronicles (2016)

"The Shannara Chronicles" cast All info
Austin Butler
Austin Butler
Wil Ohmsford James Remar
James Remar
Poppy Drayton
Poppy Drayton
Amberle Elessedil Daniel MacPherson
Daniel MacPherson
Jed Brophy
Ivana Baquero
Ivana Baquero
Eretria
Emilia Burns
Manu Bennett
Manu Bennett
Allanon
Mattias Inwood
Aaron Jakubenko
Aaron Jakubenko
Ander Elessedil Sarah Peirse
Sarah Peirse
Brooke Williams
John Rhys-Davies
John Rhys-Davies
Marcus Vanco
Marcus Vanco
Bandon
Jared Turner
Josh McKenzie
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