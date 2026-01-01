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The Shannara Chronicles
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Season 1
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Season 1 Cast of the Series The Shannara Chronicles (2016)
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"The Shannara Chronicles" cast
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Austin Butler
Wil Ohmsford
James Remar
Poppy Drayton
Amberle Elessedil
Daniel MacPherson
Jed Brophy
Ivana Baquero
Eretria
Emilia Burns
Manu Bennett
Allanon
Mattias Inwood
Aaron Jakubenko
Ander Elessedil
Sarah Peirse
Brooke Williams
John Rhys-Davies
Marcus Vanco
Bandon
Jared Turner
Josh McKenzie
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