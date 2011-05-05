Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
The Shadow Line poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Shadow Line

The Shadow Line (2011 - 2011)

The Shadow Line 18+
Production year 2011
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel BBC Two
Runtime 8 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"The Shadow Line" is a British crime detective series about the rivalry between the police and the mafia. Both sides are trying to achieve the same goal, but in different ways. In the city, the largest drug baron, Harvey Rattan, is killed. The state investigates his death through the experienced detective Gabriel, who suffers from partial amnesia after being injured on the job. On the other side, the "entourage" of the deceased - criminals and drug dealers - are also involved in the case. The outcome will determine the new power on the city streets.
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Chiwetel Ejiofor
Chiwetel Ejiofor DI Jonah Gabriel
Rafe Spall
Rafe Spall Jay Wratten
Stephen Rea
Stephen Rea Gatehouse
David Schofield Sergeant Foley
Christopher Eccleston
Christopher Eccleston Joseph Bede
Lesley Sharp Julie Bede
Cast and Crew

Series rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
7.9 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
The Shadow Line - Season 1 Season 1
2011, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more