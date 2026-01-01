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The Serpent
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series The Serpent (2021)
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"The Serpent" cast
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Cathy Boquet
Phung Chabanol
Fabien Frankel
Dominique Renelleau
Grégoire Isvarine
Remi Gires
Jenna Coleman
Marie-Andrée Leclerc
Billy Howle
Herman Knippenberg
Tahar Rahim
Charles Sobhraj
Mathilde Warnier
Nadine Gires
Ellie Bamber
Angela Knippenberg
Kenneth Won
Lucy Newman-Williams
Gigi Velicitat
Saana Koivisto
Stacy Martin
Juliette Voclain
Amesh Edireweera
Ajay Chowdhury
Apasiri Kulthanan
Tim McInnerny
Paul Siemons
Armand Rosbak
Willem Bloem
Ilker Kaleli
Vitali Hakim
Adam Rothenberg
Gilbert Redland
Gérard James
Thomas Ryckewaert
Jean Huygens
Stuart Bowman
Gabrielle Lazure
Alma Jodorowsky
Stéphane Parry
Sahajak Boonthanakit
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