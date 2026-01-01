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The River
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series The River (2012)
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"The River" cast
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Bruce Greenwood
Dr. Emmet Cole
Joe Anderson
Lincoln Cole
Leslie Hope
Tess Cole
Eloise Mumford
Lena Landry
Paul Blackthorne
Clark Quietly
Thomas Kretschmann
Captain Kurt Brynildson
Daniel Zacapa
Emilio Valenzuela
Shaun Parkes
Paulina Gaitán
Jahel Valenzuela
Lee Tergesen
Scott Michael Foster
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