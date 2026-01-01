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The Rain
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Season 3
Cast and roles
Season 3 Cast of the Series The Rain (2020)
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"The Rain" cast
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Evin Ahmad
Kira
Alba August
Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen
Mikkel Boe Følsgaard
Martin
Lukas Løkken
Patrick
Sandra Guldberg Kampp
Sonny Lindberg
Jean
Johannes Kuhnke
Sten
Clara Rosager
Sarah
Natalie Manduno
Fie
Cecilia Loffredo
Bertil De Lorenzi
Henrik Birch
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