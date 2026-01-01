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Kinoafisha
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The Protector
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series The Protector (2018)
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"The Protector" cast
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Çağatay Ulusoy
Ayça Ayşin Turan
Hazar Ergüçlü
Okan Yalabık
Mehmet Kurtuluş
Burçin Terzioğlu
Rüya
Yurdaer Okur
Saygın Soysal
Mergen
Erol Gedik
Mehmet Yilmaz Ak
Cihat Suvarioglu
Helin Kandemir
Cem Yigit Uzümoglu
Cankat Aydos
Görkem Kasal
Sebnem Sönmez
Yücel Erten
Defne Kayalar
Hülya Duyar
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