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The Passion
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series The Passion (2008)
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"The Passion" cast
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Ben Daniels
Roger Ashton-Griffiths
Ben Caplan
Tom Ellis
Daniel Evans
Daniel Caltagirone
Eoin Geoghegan
Stephen Graham
Martin Hutson
Johnny Harris
Mark Lewis Jones
Simon Kassianides
Dean Lennox Kelly
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