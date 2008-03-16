Menu
Production year 2008
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel BBC One
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The series "The Passion" is a British drama based on Christian legends. A certain Yeshua from the city of Nazareth believes himself to be the Son of God and preaches a previously unknown religious doctrine. He is convinced that God is one and loves all of his creations equally. Jesus enters Jerusalem with a small group of his followers, but soon gains powerful support from the common people. The high priest fears that the people will start to revolt against the traditional order and decides to get rid of the blessed one.
James Nesbitt
Darren Morfitt
John Lynch
Dean Lennox Kelly
Daniel Evans
Paul Nicholls
Cast and Crew

Seasons
The Passion - Season 1 Season 1
2008, 6 episodes
 
