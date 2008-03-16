The series "The Passion" is a British drama based on Christian legends. A certain Yeshua from the city of Nazareth believes himself to be the Son of God and preaches a previously unknown religious doctrine. He is convinced that God is one and loves all of his creations equally. Jesus enters Jerusalem with a small group of his followers, but soon gains powerful support from the common people. The high priest fears that the people will start to revolt against the traditional order and decides to get rid of the blessed one.

