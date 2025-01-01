Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
The Orville
Quotes
The Orville quotes
[repeated line]
Captain Ed Mercer
Alara, you want to open this jar of pickles for me?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lt. Cmdr. Bortus
[repeated line, when trying to speak] You will be silent!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Isaac
Affirmative.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Lt. Cmdr. John LaMarr
Boom!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Seth MacFarlane
Peter Macon
Mark Jackson
J. Lee
