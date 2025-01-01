Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Orville Quotes

The Orville quotes

[repeated line]
Captain Ed Mercer Alara, you want to open this jar of pickles for me?
Lt. Cmdr. Bortus [repeated line, when trying to speak] You will be silent!
[repeated line]
Isaac Affirmative.
[repeated line]
Lt. Cmdr. John LaMarr Boom!
