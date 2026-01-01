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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Originals Seasons Season 5 Cast and roles

Season 5 Cast of the Series The Originals (2018)

"The Originals" cast All info
Joseph Morgan
Joseph Morgan
Daniel Gillies
Daniel Gillies
Elijah Mikaelson Phoebe Tonkin
Phoebe Tonkin
Hayley Marshall Charles Michael Davis
Charles Michael Davis
Marcel Gerard Yusuf Gatewood
Yusuf Gatewood
Vincent Griffith Riley Voelkel
Riley Voelkel
Freya Mikaelson Danielle Rose Russell
Danielle Rose Russell
Hope Mikaelson Steven Krueger
Steven Krueger
Shiva Kalaiselvan
Claire Holt
Claire Holt
Rebekah Mikaelson Summer Fontana
Summer Fontana
Hope Mikaelson
Jaime Murray
Alexis Louder
Alexis Louder
Candice King
Jedidiah Goodacre
Danielle Campbell
Danielle Campbell
Davina Claire
Leah Pipes
Camille O'Connell
Christina Moses
Christina Moses
Robert Baker
Matthew Davies
Matthew Davies
Jamie Thomas King
Jamie Thomas King
Nathaniel Buzolic
Nathaniel Buzolic
Torrance Coombs
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