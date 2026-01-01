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The Order
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Season 2
Cast and roles
Season 2 Cast of the Series The Order (2020)
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"The Order" cast
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Jake Manley
Jack Morton
Sarah Grey
Alyssa Drake
Louriza Tronco
Gabrielle Dupres
Sam Trammell
Eric Clarke
Adam DiMarco
Randall Carpio
Thomas Elms
Hamish Duke
Devery Jacobs
Lilith Bathory
Katharine Isabelle
Vera Stone
Françoise Yip
Elizabeth Kepler
Diana Bang
Salvador Grant
Matty Finochio
Professor Cameron Foley
Ian Ziering
Anesha Bailey
Jedidiah Goodacre
Kyle
Jodelle Ferland
James Marsters
Jason Priestley
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