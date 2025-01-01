[Gareth's phone rings. He puts it on Speaker]

Gareth Gareth Keenan. Hello.

Ange Hi baby. It's Ange.

[Tim, Dawn and Rachel all look up, alarmed to hear a woman's voice]

Gareth [embarrassed] All right.

Ange Are you coming round tonight?

Gareth I can't I'm going up Chasers with the lads.

Ange Oh come round first. We'll have a bit of time together.

Gareth All right.

Ange Have some fun.

Ange Are you going to bring the toys again?

[Gareth embarrased, hurriedly picks the phone up]

Gareth Erm, Yeah... okay... yeah... look forward to... doing it to you too. All right, bye.

[Gareth puts the phone down. There is a stunned silence]

Tim The Toys?

Gareth Shut up.

Tim What are the toys? Is it Buckaroo? It's not Boggle is it?

Gareth Shut up.

Tim If it's Kerplunk I'm coming round.

Gareth It was a private phone call, so...

Tim Well, don't put it on speakerphone then Gareth.

[turns round to talk to Rachel]

Tim Yeah the Jolly Farmer sounds good...

[turns back to Gareth]