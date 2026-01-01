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The Office
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Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Nominee
Outstanding Made for Television Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Made for Television Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2004
Situation Comedy Award
Winner
Best Comedy Performance
Winner
Best Comedy Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2003
Best Comedy Performance
Winner
Situation Comedy Award
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2002
Situation Comedy Award
Winner
Situation Comedy Award
Winner
Best Comedy Performance
Winner
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