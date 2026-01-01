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The Oath
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Season 2
Cast and roles
Season 2 Cast of the Series The Oath (2019)
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"The Oath" cast
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Ryan Kwanten
Steve Hammond
Katrina Law
Karen Beach
Cory Hardrict
Cole Hammond
Christina Milian
Christine Parks
Joseph Julian Soria
Pete Ramos
Zulay Henao
Michael Malarkey
Kim Delaney
Sebastián Zurita
Andrew Howard
Carlos Sanz
Leona Lewis
Braulio Castillo hijo
Erik King
Isaac Keys
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