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The Musketeers
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Season 3
Cast and roles
Season 3 Cast of the Series The Musketeers (2016)
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"The Musketeers" cast
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Luke Pasqualino
D'Artagnan
Santiago Cabrera
Aramis
Thalissa Teixeira
Ryan Gage
Tom Burke
Athos
Matthew McNulty
Lucien Grimaud
Matt Stokoe
Howard Charles
Porthos
Matt Cross
Hugo Speer
Iain McKee
Tamla Kari
Alexandra Dowling
Queen Anne
Stephen Walters
Terence Beesley
Michael Ballard
Olivia Poulet
Chris Corrigan
Rupert Everett
Sarah Smart
Sam Clemmett
Oliver Chris
James Callis
Robert Glenister
Lukáš Jůza
Ross O'Hennessy
Richard Dormer
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