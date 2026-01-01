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The Musketeers
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Season 2
Cast and roles
Season 2 Cast of the Series The Musketeers (2015)
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"The Musketeers" cast
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Tom Burke
Athos
Hugo Speer
Treville
Phoebe Dynevor
Marc Warren
Tamla Kari
Leo Gregory
Colin Salmon
Howard Charles
Porthos
Ryan Gage
Ellie Bamber
Santiago Cabrera
Aramis
Luke Pasqualino
D'Artagnan
Linzey Cocker
Ben Starr
Steve Evets
Alexandra Dowling
Queen Anne
Emma Lowndes
Steven Cree
Christopher Fulford
Perdita Weeks
Chris Ryman
Ellie Haddington
Liam Cunningham
Anton Valensi
Charlotte Salt
Charles Venn
Nikolas Blain
Maimie McCoy
Peter Sullivan
Olly Rix
Barney White
Laurence Kennedy
Emma Hamilton
Antonia Thomas
Miles Anderson
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