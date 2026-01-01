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The Musketeers
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series The Musketeers (2014)
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"The Musketeers" cast
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Amy Nuttall
Peter Capaldi
Tom Burke
Athos
Vinnie Jones
Santiago Cabrera
Aramis
Howard Charles
Porthos
Luke Pasqualino
D'Artagnan
James Callis
Alexandra Dowling
Queen Anne
Ryan Gage
Oliver Cotton
Maimie McCoy
Chris Barnes
Tamla Kari
Philip Brodie
Hugo Speer
Treville
Hannah Sharp
Michael Cochrane
John Lynch
David Burke
Jason Flemyng
Joe Wredden
Charlotte Hope
Perry Fitzpatrick
Andres Williams
Ashley Walters
Anna Skellern
JJ Feild
Jim High
Emily Beecham
Simon Paisley Day
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