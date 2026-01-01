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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Musketeers Filming locations

Filming Dates & Locations

Filming Locations: The Musketeers

  • Czech Republic

Iconic scenes & Locations

King's Palace
Chateau Ploskovice, Czech Republic
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Musketeer Garrison
Doksany, Czech Republic
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King's Palace and Gardens
Kromeriz, Czech Republic
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Cardinal's place
Svihov Castle, Czech Republic
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King's Palace
Strahov Monastery, Prague, Czech Republic
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