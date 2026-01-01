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The Mosquito Coast
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series The Mosquito Coast (2021)
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"The Mosquito Coast" cast
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Justin Theroux
Allie Fox
Melissa George
Margot Fox
Logan Polish
Dina Fox
Gabriel Bateman
Charlie Fox
Ofelia Medina
Scotty Tovar
Terry Serpico
Kimberly Elise
Bruno Bichir
James LeGros
Ian Hart
Kate Burton
Gustavo Sánchez Parra
Kevin Dunn
Cristian Magaloni
Tommy Martinez
Luis de La Rosa
Paterson Joseph
Emily Chang
Brett Rickaby
Fermín Martínez
Greg Bryan
Alejandro Cardenas
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