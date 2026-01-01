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The Moon That Embraces the Sun
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series The Moon That Embraces the Sun (2012)
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"The Moon That Embraces the Sun" cast
All info
Han Ga-in
Kim Soo-hyeon
Il-Woo Jung
Jeong Il-woo
Kim Min-seo
Nam Bo-ra
Song Jae-hee
Jin Ji-hee
Song Jae-rim
Yoon Seung-ah
Kim Yeong-ae
Kim Eung-soo
Yang Mi-gyeong
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