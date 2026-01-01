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The Mindy Project
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Season 2
Cast and roles
Season 2 Cast of the Series The Mindy Project (2013)
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"The Mindy Project" cast
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Mindy Kaling
Chris Messina
Ike Barinholtz
Morgan Tookers
Ed Weeks
Beth Grant
Adam Pally
Xosha Roquemore
Tamra Webb
Zoe Jarman
Betsy Putch
Ellie Kemper
Glenn Howerton
Bill Hader
Max Minghella
Jenna Elfman
Anders Holm
JoAnna Garcia Swisher
Mark Duplass
Tim Daly
Sarah Burns
Ben Feldman
Chloe Sevigny
James Franco
Pat O'Brien
Josh Peck
Jenna Dewan
Anna Gunn
Dan Hedaya
Jay Duplass
Rob Huebel
Tommy Dewey
Randall Park
Samuel Page
Matt Oberg
Peter MacNicol
Tracey Wigfield
Caroline Lagerfelt
Madison Rothschild
Michael Villar
Mike Mitchell
Kevin Smith
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