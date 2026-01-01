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The Mindy Project
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series The Mindy Project (2012)
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"The Mindy Project" cast
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Mindy Kaling
Chris Messina
Ed Weeks
Anna Camp
Gwen Grandy
Ike Barinholtz
Morgan Tookers
Zoe Jarman
Betsy Putch
Beth Grant
Amanda Setton
Shauna DiCanio
B.J. Novak
Chloe Sevigny
Common
Mary Grill
Ed Helms
Bill Hader
Anders Holm
Stephen Tobolowsky
Drea de Matteo
Seth Rogen
Kelen Coleman
Allison Williams
Tommy Dewey
Craig Cackowski
Eva Amurri
Hannibal Buress
Peggy Miley
Mark Duplass
Utkarsh Ambudkar
Jay Duplass
Ellie Kemper
Audrey Wasilewski
Johnny Williams
Josh Meyers
Xosha Roquemore
Tamra Webb
Brooke Dillman
Beth Littleford
Carlease Burke
Bashir Salahuddin
Justin Castor
Dan Castellaneta
Ben Rodgers
Jussie Smollett
Richard Riehle
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