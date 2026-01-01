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Kinoafisha
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The Middle
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Season 4
Cast and roles
Season 4 Cast of the Series The Middle (2012)
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"The Middle" cast
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Patricia Heaton
Frankie Heck
Neil Flynn
Mike Heck
Charlie McDermott
Axl Heck
Eden Sher
Sue Heck
Atticus Shaffer
Brick Heck
Jane Kaczmarek
Brooke Shields
David Koechner
Roger Rees
Chris Kattan
Marion Ross
Molly Shannon
Jack McBrayer
Sam Lloyd
Marsha Mason
Paul Hipp
Norm Macdonald
John Cullum
Carolyn Hennesy
Jen Ray
Dave Foley
Galadriel Stineman
Beau Wirick
Brock Ciarlelli
French Stewart
Van Epperson
Peter Breitmayer
Rick Harrison
Gianni DeCenzo
Hilary Pingle
Jeanette Miller
Jim Beaver
Ryan Rottman
Gabrielle Carteris
John Gammon
Gina Hecht
Bailey De Young
Nancy Lenehan
Christopher Darga
Ron Roggé
Pete Gardner
Troy Metcalf
Jessica Marie Garcia
Brittany Ross
Brent Weinbach
Adam Kulbersh
Bill Chott
Samuel Gilbert
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