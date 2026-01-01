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Kinoafisha
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The Middle
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Season 2
Cast and roles
Season 2 Cast of the Series The Middle (2010)
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"The Middle" cast
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Patricia Heaton
Frankie Heck
Neil Flynn
Mike Heck
Charlie McDermott
Axl Heck
Eden Sher
Sue Heck
Atticus Shaffer
Brick Heck
Chris Kattan
Greg Cipes
Doris Roberts
Brock Ciarlelli
Kristin Cavallari
Marsha Mason
Paul Hipp
Rick Overton
Sarah Wright
Norm Macdonald
Matthew Moy
Beau Wirick
Sean O'Bryan
Greg Cromer
Jen Ray
Troy Metcalf
Ethan Phillips
Jeanette Miller
Peter Breitmayer
Hal Landon Jr.
Isabella Acres
John Cullum
Andy Milder
John Gammon
Michael Patrick McGill
Pat Finn
Thomas F. Duffy
Laura Heisler
Luenell
Patrika Darbo
Patrick Y. Malone
Brian Doyle-Murray
Delaina Hlavin
Frances Bay
America Young
Charles Emmett
Steven Krueger
Brian Palermo
Jan Hoag
Krista Braun
Terrell Ransom Jr.
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